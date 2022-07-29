Purple Alert issued for missing Central Florida woman Catrina Ashley last seen leaving work early

www.fox35orlando.com
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
Security guard program expanding to other Central Florida cities
Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work.
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Full Rigor: Rough Night, Florida man disembowels his girlfriend
This episode of Full Rigor features Tequila, blood and guts in Broward county. A Sunrise man in an alcoholic blackout goes bananas on his girlfriend in her apartment closet pulling feet of intestine out of her body. Listen to the chilling interrogation here. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Florida alligator with knife in its head found in Deltona pond: FWC
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that was found with a knife stuck in its head while swimming in a Deltona pond was captured Sunday by an alligator trapper and humanely euthanized because of its injury, according to a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson. It's unknown how the...
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
126 lbs of cocaine washed up along Florida coast
Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Two people stung by stingrays at Daytona Beach over the weekend: Here's what to do if you're ever stung
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W....
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest
Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, who passed away last month at the age of 76, are dealing with the unthinkable. No one will sign the death certificate, so her body remains at a funeral home.
1 Dead After Escaping Ambulance While Driving on Florida's Turnpike: FHP
A man died Saturday morning after jumping out of an ambulance while on Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said, Rolando Sagaro, 32, was being transported from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a private ambulance around 5:40 a.m. Officials said Sagaro became uncooperative...
TIME-LAPSE: Wicked lightning show in Orlando Monday night
Late-night storms brought quite the lightning show, as well as torrential rain and gusty winds, to parts of Central Florida on Monday night. Here is a time-lapse video from our camera overlooking International Drive.
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
Florida Sheriff Calls Out “Roadside Scammers” Using Young Girl With Cancer To Pocket Cash
Dodging phone calls, emails and text messages from scammers is a daunting task day in and day out. Scammers are always looking for new ways to try and scam you out of your money. Sheriff Office’s throughout the state and Attorney General Ashley Moody have
Historic Kentucky flooding: Teen saves her dog from floodwaters, swims to neighbor's roof to await rescue
WHITESBURG, Ky. - As fast-moving floodwaters swept through eastern Kentucky, Chloe Adams wasn't about to leave her dog behind. Flash flooding devastated parts of the state on Thursday and Friday, killing at least 30 people and damaging hundreds of homes as rivers and creeks rose out of their banks due to torrential rain.
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
