Country Retreat for Sale in Redding: 95 Great Oak Lane

In light of the heat wave and high temperatures in our area this week, the Westport Office of Emergency Management advises residents to use caution when going outdoors. “I’m worried people are not going to get the help they need. The anticipation of several days of hot and humid 90+ degree weather should not be taken lightly,” Deputy Chief Nick Marsan said. “Extreme heat is dangerous and can exacerbate underlying health conditions, and even lead to death. Knock on your neighbor’s door if they are elderly or vulnerable and ask them if they need help.”

WESTPORT, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO