Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical

$5,000 freeze-out: Bruce Springsteen fans feel betrayed by 'crazed' concert ticket prices
A ticketing practice known as 'dynamic pricing' caused some serious sticker shock for fans hoping to see the Boss on his 2023 tour.
Ringo Starr to Release Third EP Since 2021
His third EP since 2021, Ringo Starr has revealed four new songs on forthcoming release EP3, out Sept. 16. The new EP is the result of collaborations with Toto guitarist, and All Starr Band bandmate, Steve Lukather, writer and producer Linda Perry, engineer Bruce Sugar, veteran saxophonist Dave Koz, and flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
What Beach Boys Co-Founder Al Jardine’s Life Looks Like Today
Al Jardine went from writing Beach Boys songs to creating originals as a solo artist. Here's what we know about this California native and his current projects.
Whistle Down the Wind review – outstanding production of the Lloyd Webber musical
Many will remember Whistle Down the Wind from the 1961 film starring Hayley Mills as the young girl who mistakes Alan Bates’s injured criminal on the run for Jesus Christ. She hides him in the family barn, where she and her siblings and other children bring him gifts and ask him for Bible-style stories. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1996 musical relocates the action from rural Lancashire to steamy, late-50s Louisiana (the musical palette smudges bluegrass, rock, ballads, gospel; Stuart Morley’s arrangements). With lyrics from Jim Steinman, whose writing credits include Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, the feel is less Sunday school, more gothic noir.
Paul Anka Touring Strong at 80, Show with Andrea Bocelli Coming Soon
Paul Anka is still doing it his way ... performing in front of sold-out venues across the globe at 80 years old ... and he's going to ring in 81 with a special gig next to Andrea Bocelli!!!. The "My Way" singer just wrapped up his tour across Europe, where...
The Doors Drummer John Densmore’s Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $2.19M
Rock and roll lives on in the history of this Tudor-inspired 1938 home in Hollywood Hills. Previously owned by The Doors drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore, the home played host to band rehearsals downstairs in a room made from the garage. Led by frontman Jim Morrison, the LA-born 1960s band could be seen rehearsing through the windows, where neighbors would often watch them playing. Tucked away in Laurel Canyon with views overlooking Los Angeles from downtown all the way to the Pacific Ocean, the 1,813 square foot residence sits on an 8,495 square foot...
The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd: the ultimate track-by-track guide
A look at the musical intricacies of Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon is an unusual album in may respects, not least in that it's an avowedly uncommercial album with a huge commercial legacy. This wasn't Michael Jackson's Thriller, and album powered to enormous success off the back of multiple hit singles. Nor was it Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, an album of effervescent, deathless anthems that sound as fresh today as they did in the summer of 1977. It certainly wasn't a rock juggernaut like Bat Out Of Hell or Back In Black.
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
The Iconic T. Rex Album Cover That Was Shot by a Beatle
The iconic cover of T. Rex’s 1972 album The Slider came with a famous photo credit: Ringo Starr. The black and white image, which featured T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan in his Mad Hatter top hat, was taken at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park country home, an estate in Berkshire that was some 72 acres of land and a Georgian-style mansion. Starr and Boylan were friends, and the Beatles drummer was on hand directing Born to Boogie, a documentary and concert movie about T. Rex.
Metallica: a salute to the timeless majesty of Ride The Lightning
A celebration of Ride The Lightning, the album that proved Metallica had already out-grown the thrash metal scene they’d helped spawn
Ringo Starr unveils details of new EP, ‘EP3’
Ringo Starr has unveiled details of a new EP called ‘EP3’. The Beatles drummer has said the project will be released on September 16 via Universal. A press statement said that Starr recorded the four new songs that make up ‘EP3’ at his Roccabella West home studio. He said he worked with long-time collaborators on the project including Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.
Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’
Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour
July 29 (Reuters) - Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October. The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends ‘Fair Price’ of Tickets
Bruce Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, has defended the ticketing model in place for Springsteen’s upcoming tour, insisting they are charging a “fair price.”. “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said in a statement to The New York Times. “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Shares First New Song Since Taylor Hawkins Death, ‘Long, Long Year’
The music industry was rocked by the news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passing away earlier this year. His bandmates immediately stopped their touring schedule in the wake of the drummer’s tragic death. But the band’s lead guitarist, Chris Shiflett, is releasing the first new music from a Foo Fighters member since Hawkins’ death.
Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54
Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29. My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an...
Top 20 Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)
During the first six months of 2022, there has been a steady stream of new music releases: pleasant surprises, anticipated projects and brand new sounds. For some, it was a long time coming: Tears for Fears released their first studio LP in 18 years, Eddie Vedder unveiled his first solo record in over a decade and Jethro Tull put out their first studio album since 2003. Others have been working feverishly: Jack White released the first of two albums this year and the Black Keys offered a new record almost exactly a year after their last one.
