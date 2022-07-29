Oppenheimer Downgrades Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) to Perform

www.streetinsider.com
RingCentral (RNG) Up as BTIG Reiterates Buy Ahead of 2Q Release
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is up 2% in early trading Tuesday as BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet reiterates a Buy rating and ...
Northland Capital Markets Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform
Northland Capital Markets analyst Abhishek Sinha initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a ...
CFRA Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Sell
CFRA downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Hold to ...
ZoomInfo (ZI) Rallies on Beat and Raise, Analyst Reactions Very Positive
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) are up over 11% in premarket Tuesday after the software company delivered a beat-and-raise ...
Northcoast Research Downgrades EVO Payments (EVOP) to Neutral
Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta downgraded EVO Payments (NASDAQ ...
Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Gain on 'Strong Beat and Raise'
Shares of Arista Network (NASDAQ: ANET) are trading more than 5% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company's ...
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c; New $300M Buyback Plan
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) reported Q2 EPS of $1.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.17. Revenue ...
Arch Capital (ACGL) PT Raised to $57 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar raised the price target on Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) to $57.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a ...
UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Neutral
BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) from ...
Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Lowered to $56 at Stifel, Reiterates "Favorable Setup"
Stifel analyst Paul Matteis lowered the price target on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) to $56.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ...
BofA Securities Reinstates Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) at Buy
BofA Securities analyst Andrew Didora reinstates coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc ...
Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ ...
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shares Downgraded at Cowen On 'Lack of Upside to Estimates'
Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) were downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by Cowen analyst Oliver Chen on Tuesday ...
ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $77 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) to $77.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a ...
Valvoline (VVV) PT Lowered to $39 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander lowered the price target on Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) to $39.00 (from $40.00) while maintaining a ...
TD Group (TD) Snaps Up Cowen (COWN) for $1.3B, Further Expands US Presence
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian TD Group (NYSE: TD) today confirmed the rumors first circulated late Monday and officially announced its acquisition of the US-based Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN). In a deal that will further expand its...
DuPont (DD) Reports Earnings, Revenue Beat
DuPont (NYSE: DD) reported second-quarter earnings Tuesday, topping analyst consensus estimates.The company posted second-quarter earnings of $0.88, $0.13 better than ...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) PT Raised to $150 at Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam ...
RenaissanceRe (RNR) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; $500M Stock Buyback
RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on ...
Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) PT Lowered to $115 at Raymond James
Raymond James analyst Dane Leone ...
