Stocks

Oppenheimer Downgrades Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) to Perform

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

RingCentral (RNG) Up as BTIG Reiterates Buy Ahead of 2Q Release

RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) is up 2% in early trading Tuesday as BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet reiterates a Buy rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Abhishek Sinha initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades Lear (LEA) to Sell

CFRA downgraded Lear (NYSE: LEA) from Hold to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo (ZI) Rallies on Beat and Raise, Analyst Reactions Very Positive

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) are up over 11% in premarket Tuesday after the software company delivered a beat-and-raise ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Growth Capital#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
StreetInsider.com

Northcoast Research Downgrades EVO Payments (EVOP) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Kartik Mehta downgraded EVO Payments (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Gain on 'Strong Beat and Raise'

Shares of Arista Network (NASDAQ: ANET) are trading more than 5% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPG Photonics (IPGP) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c; New $300M Buyback Plan

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) reported Q2 EPS of $1.10, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.17. Revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Arch Capital (ACGL) PT Raised to $57 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar raised the price target on Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) to $57.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Lowered to $56 at Stifel, Reiterates "Favorable Setup"

Stifel analyst Paul Matteis lowered the price target on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) to $56.00 (from $58.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Reinstates Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Didora reinstates coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Shares Downgraded at Cowen On 'Lack of Upside to Estimates'

Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) were downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform by Cowen analyst Oliver Chen on Tuesday ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $77 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) to $77.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) PT Lowered to $39 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander lowered the price target on Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) to $39.00 (from $40.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TD Group (TD) Snaps Up Cowen (COWN) for $1.3B, Further Expands US Presence

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian TD Group (NYSE: TD) today confirmed the rumors first circulated late Monday and officially announced its acquisition of the US-based Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN). In a deal that will further expand its...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DuPont (DD) Reports Earnings, Revenue Beat

DuPont (NYSE: DD) reported second-quarter earnings Tuesday, topping analyst consensus estimates.The company posted second-quarter earnings of $0.88, $0.13 better than ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) PT Raised to $150 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; $500M Stock Buyback

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

