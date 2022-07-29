Students at 44 Escambia County schools to receive free lunch, breakfast

weartv.com
Related
WEAR
Backpacks go quick at Escambia County back-to-school giveaway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Cars were lined up for blocks Tuesday as families arrived early for the back-to-school event at the Brownsville Community Center. Community Health Northwest Florida and county commissioner Lumon May partnered to provide backpacks and school supplies for children. More than 600 backpacks have been given out.
WEAR
'Back 2 School Field Day' set for Sunday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Youth Summit Board will host a "Back 2 School Field Day" on Sunday in Escambia County. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brent Baseball Field on North "W." St. The event is free and open to the public. "Attendees...
Deputies create Caring Hands Closet providing free clothes, shoes to students
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — What started as a few extra shirts and shoes at one Northwest Florida school, is becoming a county-wide initiative to provide for students in need. School Resource Officers are stocking up for a Caring Hands Closet in Okaloosa County. SROs with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to collect […]
Baldwin Co. public schools ranked, Fairhope High among top 10 in Alabama
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County high school is among the best high schools in Alabama, according to U.S. News and World Reports. They ranked all the schools in Baldwin County. Badlwin County students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Here are the elementary and middle school rankings: Elementary/Middle School […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRG
Medical Moment: Volunteers Needed at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Susan Crutchfield, Senior Manager of Community and Physician outreach from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG News 5 to discuss the need for volunteers. Watch the video above for answers to these questions:. What do volunteers do?. What are the qualifications?. How flexible are...
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
WEAR
Pensacola organization, church gives away food and school supplies
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Volunteers came out to participate in a school supply and food giveaway in Pensacola Saturday morning. The "There is Hope and Rhythm Church School Supplies and Food Giveaway" provided people in need with food, hygiene products, and school supplies products. Some of the organizers of the drive...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
Pensacola mayor suggests better use of money instead of pay raise
The Pensacola mayor said Monday he's against a salary increase for the next mayor and proposed another way to spend the money.
Human trafficking survivor presents Mandated Reporter Award after twenty years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As a survivor of human trafficking, Alicia Tappan has waited nearly 20 years for the moment that came to fruition Friday night. Tappan, the Executive Director of The Secret Place of Northwest Florida got to thank, in person, the man she said saved her life when she was a teenager. […]
Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office Ret. Lt. Tom Bryars passes away
A veteran law enforcement officer in Baldwin County has passed away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Back 2 School’ backpack giveaway
As kids get ready to head back to school, an organization is looking to give back. ‘Back 2 School’ backpack giveaway and family fun day is this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. It all takes place on 505 Bayshore Ave. Mobile, Al. at the 505 Building. --- Download the...
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
utv44.com
AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
WEAR
Destin Harbor boaters raise concerns over sunken boat
DESTIN, Fla. -- A sunken boat in Destin Harbor has some boaters concerned. The railing and bow of the vessel is sticking out of the water a little more than a foot near the center of the harbor. The Destin City Council talked about it Monday night saying it's been...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
niceville.com
Active shooter drill at NWFSC in Niceville this week
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A full-scale active shooter exercise will be held this week at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), in conjunction with the college, will facilitate the full-scale active shooter exercise starting Tuesday at...
WPMI
Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA
LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
Comments / 0