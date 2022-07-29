Twin Cities' photographer sees the Hmong diaspora in Western landscapes

www.mprnews.org
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
What to do in Minnesota: 3 things happening this weekend
(FOX 9) - Take a sail, grab a bite from a food truck, and more this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The sixth annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is back at Union Depot in Lowertown St. Paul this Saturday, Aug. 6. From noon-10 p.m., you can sample a wide array of food from more than 45 trucks.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
Minnesota woman stars in new Netflix film about Rwandan genocide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bola Koleosho first got the performing bug in grade school. She remembers singing and acting in school plays, show choir, and musicals at the International School of Minnesota. One of her first musicals was Beauty and the Beast. "I was Little Plate -- I was a...
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
‘We really like it here’
BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.; storm severe risk mainly north
Free sauna anyone? Welcome to day 15 of 90-degree heat in the Twin Cities and much of southern and western Minnesota. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday night for the greater Twin Cities area. A heat advisory covers most of Minnesota west and south of the Twin Cities.
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit
Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
U of M study: Without protections, many Midwest lakes will lose coldwater habitat
Lakes across the Upper Midwest are at risk of losing oxygen-rich coldwater habitat due to climate change and nutrient pollution, according to a new University of Minnesota study. But the study, published last week in the journal Ecosphere, also offers some hope: It concluded that protecting or restoring forested lands...
Minnesota food shelf use mirrors height of pandemic
Food shelf use this summer mirrors what we saw at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is impacting every corner of our community including the food that we can source and provide to the community either through Second Harvest Heartland and the other food banks or at food shelves. And so, we are all feeling that pinch,” Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole says.
Minnesota benefits from historic electric grid investment
Minnesota's electric grid is slated for a $2 billion upgrade. The investment is part of a $10 billion grid expansion in the Midwest by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator. It’s the largest grid investment in U.S. history. Minnesota Project locations will be in Alexandria, Benton County and Rochester. The...
Ten Little Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
