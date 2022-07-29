Christmas In July at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital

www.woodtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Supporting Teachers with Science on the Grand
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Education Staff at Van Andel Institute wants to recognize all of the hard work and effort that our teachers put in to support our children. After a 2 and a half year break the Science on the Grand is back in person. Teachers from all over the Midwest come to Science on the Grand to learn new class techniques, as well as shares ones they have found effective. This event builds a sense of community among the teachers which helps them become better educators. This is a great way to give teachers some extra help and get them excited for the classroom in the fall.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?
Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Fox17
Holland intersection reopens after crash
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s both hard and frustrating to suffer from chronic pain and Dr. Karen May is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a neuropathy survivor and that’s why she founded Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. Dr. May joins us to talk about ways we can feel better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
WOOD
National Night Out aims to bring communities and police together
With the buzz of US-131 in the background, at the Consumers Energy Service Center in Grand Rapids, Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll declared Tuesday National Night Out. (August 2, 2022)
New Home Décor Store Opening in Southeast Grand Rapids
Looking to spruce up your place? A new home goods shop is opening up in Alger Heights. Remington Intentional Goods Opens in Grand Grand Rapids. Remington Intentional Goods has announced its grand opening Saturday, August 13, 9a,m. to 3p.m. The new store is located in "downtown" Alger Heights at 2427...
Detroit News
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
KDPS: Fire at Planned Parenthood was arson
Kalamazoo police say a fire at a Planned Parenthood of Michigan office was set on purpose.
Man who went missing from Grand Rapids area found safe
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old man who was initially reported missing from the Grand Rapids area has been found. Tucker Laws has been located and is safe, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday, Aug. 1. It’s unclear where Laws was found. The sheriff’s office...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
WOOD
Consumers Energy’s National Night Out kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Consumers Energy is once again hosting the Grand Rapids area annual National Night Out kickoff event tomorrow! National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help build safer communities for everyone. The festivities begin with an event in the morning that brings together local mayors, public safety officials and neighborhood leaders to help promote public safety.
Comments / 0