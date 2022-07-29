Comcast (CMCSA) Extends Selloff as Three Analysts Downgrade on Slowing Growth

One of the favorite stocks of Cathie Wood and Ark Funds is Roku Inc ROKU. Here’s what Wood had to say this weekend about the streaming hardware and platform company. What Happened: Roku shares were down 23% on Friday after a second quarter earnings report that saw revenue and earnings per share both miss Street estimates. The company also withdrew full-year revenue guidance due to a weakness in advertising budgets.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO