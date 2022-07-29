Village of Homer Police Raise Money For Special Olympics

www.wxhc.com
Free Car Seat Inspection Today at Homer Fire Department
Today the Cortland County Health Department and Cortland County Sheriffs will offer a free car seat check by certified child passenger safety technicians today in Homer. The car seat checks will take place between 4pm until supplies run out at the Homer Fire Station on Main Street in Homer. For...
State Police Asking Public to Identify Two Suspects
The New York State Police are asking to identify two people who reportedly stole a wallet and used the victims credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing. The victim, an elderly woman from Cortland discovered her wallet was missing on July 23 while...
Cortland Common Council Meeting Tonight
The Cortland Common Council will meet tonight at 6pm at City Hall located at 25 Court Street in the City of Cortland to discuss a wide range of topics on their agenda. Included will be a public hearing on two proposed laws, Law No. 6 and Law No. 7. Law No. 6 will increase the term of Councilpersons from a two year term to a four year term and Law No. 7 will increase the term of Mayor from a two year term to a four year term as well.
Major Accident Closes Route 281 in Homer Last Friday
A two vehicle crash that occurred late Friday morning, July 29 closed both the northbound and southbound of Route 281 between James Street and Clinton Street in the Village. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personnel were dispatched at 10:53 am to the scene at the corner of Bedford Street and 281.
Lifelong Solon Resident Rick Nauseef on His Experiences With Solar And It’s Benefits – Episode Ten
This new episode features a candid conversation with lifelong Solon resident Rick Nauseef talking about his experience with solar technology, and the benefits the Homer Solar Energy Center will bring to the towns of Homer, Cortlandville and Solon in Cortland County.
Construction Continues to Make Progress in Cortland
With the weather being cooperative construction on Clinton Ave. continues to make progress. Currently, water service relocations will occur from Church St. to Main St. The storm sewer work will then follow from Church St. to Main. Lane restrictions are expected and Charles St. remains a temporary two way street...
Town of Truxton to Hold Emergency Meeting Tomorrow
There will be a special emergency meeting held tomorrow in the Town of Truxton at 7pm. The meeting is to discuss engineering proposal(s) for the repair and/or stabilization of the embankment to Morgan Hill Road from a recent landslide during spring. The meeting will take place at the Truxton Municipal...
