Breaking barriers through science and summer enrichment

We are excited to welcome you back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. This marks the start of the third academic year that has been impacted by COVID-19, and our understanding of the virus is greater than ever thanks to the diligent research of our infectious disease experts. Vaccines and boosters are readily available and nearly 80% of our country has received at least one dose. Our health care facilities’ capacity for outpatient treatment has expanded and home test kits allow for rapid identification of cases.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO