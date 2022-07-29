Houston school board handles employment decisions

houstonherald.com
Back-to-school event for Houston students set for next week
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston School District will host a back-to-school event 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hiett Gymnasium. “School-A-Palooza” is a fun, resource-filled event to help kick off and celebrate going back to school.
HHS grad named patrol captain
A Houston High School alumnus has been promoted to captain in the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Lt. Jason M. Pace, assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, was elevated to captain and named director of that division on Aug. 1. Pace was appointed to...
PHOTOS: Texas County Fair Livestock Sale
The 72nd annual Texas County Fair concluded Saturday (July 30) with the annul Livestock Sale. To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
County commission to seek funds for two bridge projects
Members of the Texas County Commission met July 20-21 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Met with Dwayne Goforth to discuss road signs. •Approved 15 survey corners for the remonumentation project to establish surveying corners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. •Reappointed Janet Fraley of Houston to the Texas County...
U.S. 60 east of Cabool targeted for work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The section of roadway is located two miles east of Cabool near Highway AV. Weather permitting, work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Absentees total 223 at mid-afternoon Monday in Texas County
By 3 p.m. Monday, there had been a total of 223 absentee ballots cast, County Clerk Peggy Seyler reported. There were 97 walk-ins who voted. Of the 135 mailed, 126 are back in the office. Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Troop G reports drowning
The nine-county area of Troop G recorded its first drowning of the year on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Dee A. Hodges, 48, of Wichita, went missing while floating on the Current River overnight. Troopers said his body was found downstream at Cave Spring in Shannon County.
County telephone system paid after judge threatens sanctions, jail time
Members of the Texas County Commission were ordered last week to Texas County Circuit Court to explain why they defied orders by the presiding judge of the 25th Circuit Court to pay for a telephone system. The matter is now resolved and the bill paid. The controversy was detailed in...
STARS Foundation to perform Friday and Saturday at Melba
The STARS Foundation will perform “Tangled, a Dance Story,” Friday and Saturday at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. Performances start at 7 nightly. The story is about a girl with magical hair and a dream. She goes on a thrilling new adventure to...
Deputies answer domestic disturbance calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on July 6 to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 63-year-old man and 41-year-old woman. After investigation,...
Heat returns to county, Ozarks, National Weather Service says
The heat returns this week to Texas County and the Ozarks. The National Weather Service said daily heat index values will be 100 to 108 degrees. The highest heat index is expected Wednesday. There will be no widespread precipitation expected until Wednesday night – Thursday. The National Weather Service...
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. - A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.
Authorities seek location of man wanted on warrants
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him. The person of interest is Leon...
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Ozark County crash
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ozark County Wednesday evening. Killed in the accident was 33-year-old Corey Lawrence of Theodosia. The two injured are identified as 26-year-old Tyler Williams of Theodosia and Keagan Stokes of Branson. Both were taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home for treatment.
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
