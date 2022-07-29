Traffic Alert: Accident cleared and I-12 West at Amite River Bridge is back open

www.brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion, lane blockage on Hooper Road at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, August 2 traffic incident is causing congestion and lane blockage along Hooper Road at Joor Road, authorities say. The incident occurred around 3: 38 p.m. and Central Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route.
Traffic Update: Crash along I-12 East at LA 63 now cleared, all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 East just past LA 63 has been cleared and all lanes are open as of 10 p.m. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and had the right lane blocked for over an hour. But now, area...
Atchafalaya Basin Bridge safety improvements underway, increased speeding fines in effect
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Safety improvements to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge are underway this August. Tuesday’s announcement from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says crews will begin installing new signs along the bridge. Senate Bill 435, now ACT 426, established the bridge as a...
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at North Blvd, near N 20th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday, August 2 crash on North Boulevard near the intersection of N. 20th Street and S. 21st Street. The incident occurred around 2:56 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is...
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on I-10 West near College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on I-10 West near the Essen Lane and College Drive exits. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use...
Traffic Alert: Stalled vehicle on I-10 East near College
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, a stalled vehicle that’s been abandoned may be causing traffic congestion along I-10 East near the College Drive exit. The incident was reported around 7:49 p.m. Sunday, July 1 and Baton Rouge Police are in the process of...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
Traffic Alert: Officials respond to hit and run near Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on Confederate Avenue, which is near the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and New Market Drive. The incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at...
Traffic Update: Lanes reopened following crash on I-110 North near Convention Street exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lanes that were temporarily closed on I-110 North near the Convention Street exit have been reopened as of 4:15 p.m., Sunday, July 31. That said, congestion may still be a cause for caution to area drivers. Officials say at least one person was injured...
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
DOTD maintenance specialist clocks in for the last time after 67 years of employment
Ronald Babin, 86, was trailed by News 10's Danielle Johnson for his last day on the job as a DOTD Maintenance Specialist.
Coca-Cola delivery truck backs into, injures worker near LSU Student Union
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An accident near the LSU Student Union sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning. A worker was unloading a Coca-Cola truck around 7:20 a.m. when it backed into him. LSU thinks the brake may have slipped and led to this accident. Emergency...
Grass acts “like ice” and poses threat to motorcyclists in local neighborhood
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – It appears that over the last week, grass has found its way onto some roads in one West Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood. One local resident and the Addis Police Department are pointing out the dangers that leaving grass in the road can be for local motorcyclists.
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Gonzales man killed in early morning crash on LA 429
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish crash; Sorrento man suspected of disregarding traffic light after alleged hit-and-run nearby
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 429 at Roddy Road that claimed the life of a Gonzales man. According to a news release, 50-year-old Chad Jones died in the Ascension Parish crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Troopers reported the initial investigation...
BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
27-year-old driver dies after losing control of motorcycle in Lafayette
A 27-year-old Lafayette man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle, police said in a news release. The crash occurred around 7:53 p.m. in the 600 block of South College Road. The motorcyclist was driving when he struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
