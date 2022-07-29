$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night

www.pbs.org
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Illinois takes $1.3 billion jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
