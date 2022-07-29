ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down Route 80 In Warren County

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
A tractor-trailer caught fire on the eastbound ramp from Exit 4-Route 94 to Route 46 in Knowlton Township. Photo Credit: 511nj.org

A tractor-trailer went up in flames on a Route 80 ramp, causing serious delays and shutdowns, authorities said.

The trailer caught fire on the eastbound ramp from Exit 4-Route 94 to Route 46 in Knowlton Township around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 29, according to 511NJ.

All lanes were closed as emergency crews responded, 511NJ said.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

