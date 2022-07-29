ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 rushed to hospital with gunshot wound

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An early morning shooting Friday in Northeast Portland sent one person to a hospital, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. officers found a person wounded by a gunshot near NE Wygant and 112th Street. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call

Police said no arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation closed NE Wygant between Sandy Boulevard and Killingsworth Street.

