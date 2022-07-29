New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 1, 2022 – August 5, 2022

www.newbedfordguide.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Infectious Disease practices relocate in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. – Southcoast Health Rheumatology and Southcoast Health Infectious Disease originally located in Charlton Memorial Hospital has moved to 235 Hanover St. in Fall River, MA. Dr. Ronald Rapoport, Dr. Richard Shen and Dr. Ming Da Qu are now practicing in the new location. Hospital officials stated...
ABC6.com
6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
newbedfordguide.com
Acushnet Fire Department responds to structure fires, multiple medical calls
“On Saturday, 7/30/22, was a very busy day for us!. In addition to multiple medical calls in the early part of the day, the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department and Acushnet Permanent FF Association Local 3281 responded to 2 structure fires!. The first was reported at 2:45pm and was an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
providenceonline.com
HOME TOUR: East Providence
SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
2 men pulled from West Greenwich pond
An investigation is underway after two men drowned in a West Greenwich pond Friday evening.
ABC6.com
Funeral service with firearms display to be held in Coventry
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon about a firearm display during a funeral. The department said the funeral service will be held near Jessica Lee Court around 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will have military honors by shooting off firearms. “This post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Excavator gets stuck under I-95 overpass
RIDOT said the excavator is stuck under the Broadstreet Bridge near the Thurbers Avenue curve.
NECN
2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond
Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
New Bedford Superintendent Anderson Gives an Update on Schools [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
School is out and most children are enjoying their summer vacation, but it's never too early to get an update on plans for the new school year in New Bedford Public Schools. Superintendent Thomas Anderson joined Townsquare Sunday this week for a preview of the school year that begins in September and some thoughts on education issues in general.
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Mutliple fire units were called to a brush fire on Route 6 in Sandwich around 5:15 PM Saturday. The fire was reported westbound past Exit 59 (Route 130). Motorists should expect slowdowns in the area. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
GoLocalProv
A New Ceviche Restaurant Has Opened in Providence - And a New Eatery is Coming to East Side
A new ceviche restaurant has opened in Providence. With four locations already in Miami and Fort Myers, Ceviches by Divino calls itself a “Gastropub with an industrial vibe, an inviting and relaxed atmosphere, and a great place to hang out with friends while experiencing a new fresh and exciting approach full of Peruvian Flavors.”
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Heritage State Park, to celebrate Portuguese immigration and the life and work of Joe Raposo
The Ferreira-Mendes Portuguese-American Archives at UMass Dartmouth, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the City of Fall River will be celebrating Portuguese immigration and the wonderful life and magical world of Portuguese American composer Joe Raposo and his Muppet friends. Be there for the declaration of “Joe Raposo Day”...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department Detectives seize 4th firearm this week
“New Bedford police have now taken 4 illegally possessed guns off the street this week. On July 29, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 66 Hillman St., apt. #3E. The target of the search warrant was JOSEPH CLEMENT, 36. As a...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Saturday that a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl earlier this week. Police said 30-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested on Thursday after executing a warrant at a home on Malden Street. During the search, police narcotic detectives found one bag...
ABC6.com
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Comments / 1