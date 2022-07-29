ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 1, 2022 – August 5, 2022

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

6 people displaced after house fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The New Bedford Fire Department said 6 people were displaced and one firefighter was taken to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Holly Street just after 6:30 a.m. “The crew of Engine...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
providenceonline.com

HOME TOUR: East Providence

SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Funeral service with firearms display to be held in Coventry

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department warned residents Saturday afternoon about a firearm display during a funeral. The department said the funeral service will be held near Jessica Lee Court around 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will have military honors by shooting off firearms. “This post...
COVENTRY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Chestnut Street#Roadwork#Traffic Management#Cove#Urban Construction#Eversource#Wood St Belleville Ave#Cedar Grove#Conduit St
NECN

2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond

Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecod.com

Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Mutliple fire units were called to a brush fire on Route 6 in Sandwich around 5:15 PM Saturday. The fire was reported westbound past Exit 59 (Route 130). Motorists should expect slowdowns in the area. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell...
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Heritage State Park, to celebrate Portuguese immigration and the life and work of Joe Raposo

The Ferreira-Mendes Portuguese-American Archives at UMass Dartmouth, the Department of Conservation and Recreation, and the City of Fall River will be celebrating Portuguese immigration and the wonderful life and magical world of Portuguese American composer Joe Raposo and his Muppet friends. Be there for the declaration of “Joe Raposo Day”...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department Detectives seize 4th firearm this week

“New Bedford police have now taken 4 illegally possessed guns off the street this week. On July 29, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 66 Hillman St., apt. #3E. The target of the search warrant was JOSEPH CLEMENT, 36. As a...
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Saturday that a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl earlier this week. Police said 30-year-old Jesus Santiago was arrested on Thursday after executing a warrant at a home on Malden Street. During the search, police narcotic detectives found one bag...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy