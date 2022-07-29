Central Pa. chicken house collapses, trapping people inside: reports

www.pennlive.com
Injuries Reported When SUV Slammed Into Bank In York County
The driver of an SUV apparently took the drive through banking options too literally, slamming straight into a central Pennsylvania bank on Tuesday, August 1, authorities say. The SUV crashed into the M&T bank located at 3995 Carlisle Road, Dover at 11:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. The driver was...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
Video shows moments before Pennsylvania helicopter crash that killed Croce, Capriotto
A doorbell camera outside a suburban Pennsylvania home captured the moments before a helicopter carrying two successful and prominent Western New York businessmen crashed, killing them both.
PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced. John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
abc27.com
York suspect captured after creepy surveillance video shared by police
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police say the suspect captured in a creepy security video entering a home has been arrested. Police say Tyler A. Livingston of York was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison on July 29.
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police
A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
WGAL
Update: York fire damages estimated around $200,000
Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night York City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on East Mason Ave. A small alleyway near East Market St. The neighbor that reported the fire described the moment that flames from this home ignited a tree which then spread to the home next door – causing so much damage that the man living there had no choice but to leave.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and...
32-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Assault in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, PA- Sarah Hoff of Waynesboro has been arrested after a domestic incident that occurred...
Shot Man Dies 'Despite Life-Saving Actions' By York City Police
Police attempted to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound in York City on Monday, August 1, authorities say. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers...
37-year-old killed in afternoon shooting: police
A 37-year-old man died on Monday after a shooting in the city, York police announced. Officers were called to the 300 block of Miller Lane around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to police. Officers found a 37-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said. The...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Names of four killed in York tractor rollover released
The York County Coroner has released the names and cause of death for the four people who died when a tractor pulling a trailer full of people overturned on Friday. Katie Stoltzfus, 36; Mary Stoltzfus, 14; and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7; all of Goram Road, Brogue; and Caleb Fisher, 9, of Osceola Mill Road; died due to accidental multiple blunt force trauma, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Mechanicsburg Man Arrested for Stalking
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Alan Sutton of Mechanicsburg. Sutton...
