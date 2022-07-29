ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stabbed boyfriend to death at SE Houston apartment, police say

By FOX 26 Digital
 4 days ago
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup

HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Family still searching for answers nearly one month after man’s body discovered in field

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard last month. The body of Rodolfo Monjaraz, known as Rudy, was discovered July 6 by Houston Fire Department paramedics who spotted his body as they were driving near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.
HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
