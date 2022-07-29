Woman stabbed boyfriend to death at SE Houston apartment, police say

www.fox26houston.com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. This happened on June 15 at about 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at the intersection of Tierwester Street and Meriburr Lane. The...
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
14-year-old girl shot when someone opened fire into car she was in
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in a car on Houston's south side just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Houston police officers were called out to a home in the 4800 block of Burma Rd., where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
15-year-old girl found 4 days after going missing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Deputies were looking into whether the girl was with a male in the Killeen area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police
A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street, according to FOX 26. Police say that the couple was at a friend’s apartment...
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Deputies find teen dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside car in east Harris County
HCSO patrol units responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and found the Hispanic teen in the front driver's seat appearing to have multiple gunshot wounds.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Family still searching for answers nearly one month after man’s body discovered in field
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard last month. The body of Rodolfo Monjaraz, known as Rudy, was discovered July 6 by Houston Fire Department paramedics who spotted his body as they were driving near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.
Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60, wearing a plaid short-sleeved, button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white and blue baseball cap.
HPD arrest, charge man in road rage shooting death of pastor
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston. Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.
