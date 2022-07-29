thevillagereporter.com
Christine Filson (1971-2022)
Christine Filson, age 51, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away 4:50 A.M. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. Christine worked as a beautician but loved being Mimi to her five grandchildren. Christine was born June 13, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and...
Timothy Gubbins, Sr. (1965-2022)
Timothy J. Gubbins, Sr., age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Tim worked for many years at ABC/TruFast in Bryan. He enjoyed working on electronics and Cbs, working on and restoring old cars. Timothy J. Gubbins was...
Scott Riter (1967-2022)
Scott C. Riter, 55 years of Stryker, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in his parent’s home near Stryker after a lengthy battle with cancer. Scott was born June 26, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Phillip R. and DeAnn A, (Gavette) Riter. He was a 1985 graduate of Stryker High School. He furthered his education earning certifications from technical schools.
Kathleen Smith (1972-2022)
Kathleen M. Smith, age 50 years, of Maumee and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022. She was born April 28, 1972, and was adopted by John and Nancy (Roth) Smith. She was a joyful person with a sense of humor. She was under the care of...
Maxine Sanders (1924-2022)
Maxine Sanders, age 97, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:40 A.M. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mrs. Sanders was salutatorian of the 1942 graduating class of Edgerton High School. Following graduation, she was employed by Magnavox in Fort Wayne for five years.
D. Lynne Wallace (1934-2022)
D. Lynne Wallace, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on August 1, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Montpelier to Farrell W. and Ruby (Clay) Lockhart. Lynne graduated from Montpelier High School and in November of 1952 she married the love...
Rusty Schlenk Powers To Second Oakshade Raceway Feature Win Of Season
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway returned to racing action after last weekend’s rain out with Mother Nature providing a beautiful evening for competition in which McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk was able to find his way back to the Oakshade Raceway Winner’s Circle for the second time this season.
Two More Hole-In-Ones Posted At Riverside Greens
ACE … On July 29th, 2022, Kurtis Brown of Continental, Ohio aced the par 4, 290-yard 2nd hole at Riverside Greens GC in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 3 iron. Witnesses were Adam Andres ,Matt Miller, and Todd Tegenkamp. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) HOLE-IN-ONE … Don Beck, a...
62nd Annual Chicken BBQ Held In Lyons
The 62nd Annual Chicken BBQ was held in Lyons this past weekend. The event however is more than what its name suggests. It took place at the Lyons Community Ball Park on Friday, July 29th, Saturday July 30th and Sunday July 31st. On Saturday, the event holds a ...
Crowds Enjoy Perfect Weather For Annual Wauseon Homecoming
CHEERLEADERS … Wauseon Cheerleaders walk in the Wauseon Homecoming Parade. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) The Wauseon Homecoming took place this past weekend. Starting on Thursday, July 28th and going until Saturday, July 30th, the Homecoming is an annual event that sees games...
Sixth Annual Memorial Ride Held At Wauseon VFW Hall
AWARENESS … Justin Deeds, Bronsyn Deeds, and Julie Deeds stand in front of the Wauseon VFW Hall near the crosses that have been put by the road with names of those that have been lost. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) By: Jacob Kessler. The Sixth Annual Dennis Deeds Suicide
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w...
Williams County JFS Recognizes August As Child Support Awareness Month
August is Child Support Awareness month. As such, Ohio has joined with other states across the nation to designate August as “Child Support Awareness Month.”. Williams County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) would like to offer the following Amnesty Programs for the month of August ONLY to allow local cases to be brought into compliance:
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c...
180th Fighter Wing To Conduct Large-Scale Readiness Exercise
Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, at the base in Swanton, Ohio. Those living and working near the base may see and hear increased activity, both on base and the areas immediately surrounding the installation. Area...
Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools
School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments
INVESTMENTS … Red Tree Investments co-founder Ryan Nelson, met with Williams County Commissioners, along with County Treasurer Kellie Gray to discuss investment advances made in the past three months. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Monday, July 25, 2022 began f...
NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Hires New JH/HS Principal During Special Meeting
The North Central Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday, July 29th at 8:02 a.m. The board first moved to approve the minutes from the meeting previously held on July 14th. Board members then moved to approve the North Central School Mission and Vision Statement as presen...
