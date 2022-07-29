Brownell resigns, Richardson elevated to head swimming and diving coach

olivetcomets.com
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night
Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district. He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said. Davenport has also asked the board […]
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device
KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
UPDATE: Former Lansing Eastern teacher killed by steel door
The Lansing School District confirmed the passing of Tyler Blakslee, who was an educator at Eastern from 2005-2020.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
jtv.tv
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening 7-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
ClickOnDetroit.com
11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. – An 11-year-old girl died this week after she fell off of an inflatable tube into a Michigan lake and was struck by a boat driven by a lifeguard who didn’t realize she had fallen into the water, officials said. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
