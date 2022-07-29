ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivet, MI

Brownell resigns, Richardson elevated to head swimming and diving coach

 4 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night

Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
DETROIT, MI
Lansing, MI
Olivet, MI
Michigan Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
WLNS

Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district. He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said. Davenport has also asked the board […]
Ultimate Unexplained

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device

KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE

