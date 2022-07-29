ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell, SPD create executive order to make sexual assault cases a top concern

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Seattle Deputy Mayor of External Relations Kendee Yamaguchi resigns

Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods. Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered

The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy