kiwaradio.com
Related
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Weather Service: Heat Advisory Today (Tuesday); Take Precautions
Northwest Iowa — Parts of nine states, including about two-thirds of the state of Iowa have a Heat Advisory today. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says it’s uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. We’re entering a prolonged heat wave that is expected to...
Heat Advisory Posted For Iowa Today As ‘Feels Like’ Temp May Reach 107
(Des Moines, IA) — Much of Iowa is under a Heat Advisory today (Tuesday). Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says it’ll be uncomfortably steamy, especially across western and central Iowa. He says actual air temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s, with humidity resulting in heat index values reaching anywhere between 105 and 107. The heat advisory runs from One to Eight P-M today, and more advisories are possible throughout the week and month.
kiwaradio.com
July Sees Fairly Average Temperatures, Dry Conditions Continue
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon saw average temperatures for July prevail to very near normal, and even with some rounds of thunderstorms, and although wetter than June had been, continued its dry spell throughout the month of July 2022. According to the weather facts ascertained each day by KIWA Radio,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
voiceofalexandria.com
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
kiwaradio.com
Herman Voss
Herman Voss age 102 formerly of Little Rock, Iowa died Monday, August 1, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. There will be just a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5th at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Little Rock, IA, with Reverend Barry Wynveen officiating, with committal service and military honors by the Buss-Johnson American Legion Post No. 326 of Little Rock.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Sioux City Journal
How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete
A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
Study: Forests in the Midwest lost 8,000 years of stored carbon in last 150 years
For more than 8,000 years, forests in the upper Midwest pulled almost a billion tons of carbon out of the atmosphere, storing the greenhouse gas in trees. The gains over the last 8000 years, which were not captured on previous simulation models, were wiped out in the span of just 150 years, according to a new study published in the journal Science by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and collaborators.
kiwaradio.com
Heat wave expected to hit Iowa this week with highs of 102 possible
Statewide Iowa — After a cool morning with some overnight lows in the 50s, forecasters say Iowa is in for a “prolonged heat event” this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90s expected to start the week.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
kiwaradio.com
Tuesday Water System Repair May Affect Some Sheldon Residents
Sheldon, Iowa — KIWA has received the following report from the City of Sheldon:. The City of Sheldon will be completing some repairs to the water system Tuesday, 8/2/22. This work will begin at 1pm. If you live between Washington Ave and Garfield Ave from 7th St/Elm Ct to 9th St you may experience low water pressure during the repair. If all goes well this repair will be completed by 3pm.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Comments / 0