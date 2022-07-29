www.aroundptown.com
Obituary- Sharon “Sheree” James-Reedy
Sharon James “Sheree” James-Reedy, 80, of Prophetstown, IL, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown with Rev. Peter Kicheon Ahn, pastor of Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery in Erie, IL. A memorial has been established to Rock River Hospice and Home.
Whiteside County Fair Office Opens August 8th
The Whiteside County Fair office will be open for business beginning Monday, Aug. 8th, for the entire week prior to the 151st annual Whiteside County Fair which kicks off Aug. 16th. The office of the secretary and treasurer are in the building near the grandstand at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds,...
Classmate Remembered
The Prophetstown High School Class of 2021 recently donated a memorial bench in honor of their classmate Alex Cannavo who passed away in a car accident in January of 2021 . Family and her friends poured the cement and installed the bench a couple of weeks ago. It was placed near home plate on the EP Lady Panther softball field in Prophetstown, in honor of Alex’s favorite position, catcher.
Erie Seeking Housing Input
The Village of Erie is working with the Illinois Housing Development Authority to develop a Community Revitalization Strategy which will help establish a plan for improving the community for generations to come. The first step of the planning process is a Community Needs Assessment for all Erie area residents to help identify the high-priority needs of the community.
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
WIFR
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
County Lane Market-Time To Order Peaches And Apples
Country Lane Market near Tampico is ready to take your orders for Michigan Peaches and Apples. Call 815-438-3022 or text 815-876-6832 to order. The store also has an outstanding selection of homemade jams, jellies, and salsas along with a full deli ready to prepare your custom made sandwich from their wide selection of Walnut Creek meats and cheeses.
There’s Lots Of Fun To Be Had In Illinois And Iowa In Our New FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
Illinois needs foster parents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit called on the community to help as the need for foster parents grows. Lutheran Social Services of Illinois held an informational session Tuesday afternoon at Stewart Square in Rockford. Administrators said that teens and pre-teens are most in need of fostering, and that many come from cases of […]
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
ourquadcities.com
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
KWQC
Missing Clinton child has been found
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old Clinton boy who was reported missing Friday has been located, Clinton County Communications confirmed Saturday morning. Earlier Saturday, Clinton County Communications said in a Facebook post that Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
walls102.com
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy
AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
starvedrock.media
Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage
A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
