Art Top 5: August 2022

This year’s edition of the Lit 50, our first in two years thanks to the pandemic, might seem long, but it reflects a mere fraction of the accomplishments of the individuals and organizations we write about. The literary community is more vibrant than ever, whether it’s in the programming of an increasing number of venues, in the organizations providing support and advocacy for writers and readers or in the resurging strength and expansion of independent bookstores, it’s a great time to be a book lover in Chicago. And the stability, especially in pandemic times, is noteworthy. With a few notable exceptions, our literary leadership is remarkably consistent, especially when you consider the “Hall of Fame,” which is not a place for retired players, but rather those who’ve been so consistently on the list that we needed to give them a permanent spot. In fact, most Hall of Famers are more active than ever, as evidenced by Nina Barrett, the owner of Bookends and Beginnings, who, in the last year alone, has become the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against Amazon on behalf of bookstores, who opened a second location nearby, and who launched Bookends University to produce educational programming. She wrote:

