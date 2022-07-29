Covid in Wales: Free lateral flow tests 'paused' as infections fall

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered each week in England and Wales has risen for the fifth week in a row, but levels continue to remain well below those seen in the early part of the pandemic.A total of 745 deaths registered in the seven days to July 22 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 27% on the previous week and is the highest number since the seven days to April 29.The upward trend reflects the recent wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the Omicron BA.4...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO