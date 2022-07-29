Covid in Wales: Free lateral flow tests 'paused' as infections fall

www.bbc.com
Related
Covid infections down as hospital admissions fall ‘rapidly’
Covid infections in the UK have now begun to fall as hospital admissions fall ‘rapidly’, new data shows. Just over 3.1 million people in the UK tested positive for Covid-19 last week, down from more than 3.7 million the week prior, data from the Office for National Statistics. shows. Figures show 2.6 million people in England, 156,200 in Wales, 113,400 in Northern Ireland, and 272,000 in Scotland had Covid in the week of 20 July.Infections fell accross all age groups, according to the ONS data, but despite falls the statistics authourity said Covid rates were still high. Earlier this week...
Covid-19 deaths rise for fifth week in a row but levels remain low
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered each week in England and Wales has risen for the fifth week in a row, but levels continue to remain well below those seen in the early part of the pandemic.A total of 745 deaths registered in the seven days to July 22 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is up 27% on the previous week and is the highest number since the seven days to April 29.The upward trend reflects the recent wave of Covid-19 infections caused by the spread of the Omicron BA.4...
BBC
Drug deaths: Lives saved by new approach, says charity
The lives of drug users in Wales are being saved because of a new way of tackling the problem, a charity has said. Newport-based Kaleidoscope said instead of punishing people for taking drugs, the focus is on reducing the harm to the drug user. Cullan Mais, who was addicted to...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Etias: European ‘e-visa’ postponed to November 2023
British travellers to France, Spain and other EU nations next summer will not need to apply in advance for permission to go on holiday, nor be fingerprinted.The European Commission has quietly postponed the launch date of the “Etias” scheme by six months to November 2023.Previously, the intended start for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System was to be May 2023 – at the start of the summer season.The Etias project was initiated before the UK’s vote to leave the UK. It emulates the US “Esta” scheme.At the UK’s request after Brexit, British travellers became “third-country nationals” – and must...
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
BBC
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday...
Comments / 0