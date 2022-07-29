Warrenville city administrator charged with public indecency in Lifetime Fitness locker room

nypressnews.com
Teen charged with felonies, also files federal lawsuit against Oak Lawn police after being punched by officers while pinned to the ground
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies after officers repeatedly punched him while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest last week, in which police said they were concerned he was reaching for a gun. The teen, Hadi Abuatelah, has...
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
Man, 35, shot to death in Joilet parking lot
JOLIET, Ill. — A 35-year-old man was killed overnight in a Joilet-area parking lot. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Credit Clique and Suites parking lot in the 1300 block of W. Jefferson Street after hearing gunfire. Responding officers found the shooting victim suffering from multiple...
Family details horror after car plows into Crystal Lake home, seriously injuring father
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) — The family of 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis is speaking out for the first time after a car plowed through his garage and into his home in Crystal Lake, injuring him so badly he may never walk again. Please note: The video above is from a...
72-year-old man among 2 shot in South Shore
A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The older man was struck in...
Checking in on local twins, 3 years after complex and rare birth
CHICAGO — The WGN Medical Watch team has a follow up to a remarkable birth story. We first introduced you to Janessa and Genesis three years ago. The local twins endured a complex and rare delivery. At the time, it was only the second known procedure of its kind on twins – a partial delivery and an immediate surgery – at just 29 week.
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
