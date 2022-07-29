ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor now artist: Johnny Depp sells $3.6 million worth of his pop-art portraits

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNLjb_0gxV0abm00

According to Merriam-Webster, a Renaissance man is “a person who has wide interests and is an expert in several areas.”

Actor Johnny Depp may qualify as something of a Renaissance man, after a collection of his paintings recently sold for more than $3 million a few hours after his creations went up for sale.

Depp sold the art through Castle Fine Art hours after he announced the sale on Instagram.

A collection of four paintings, which was called “Friends and Heroes,” included images that the actor and singer painted of people who inspired him, BBC News reported.

Depp’s art was created using photographic references that were “stripped back to a simpler and iconic portrayal of the subject,” Castle Fine Art said on its website.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings,” Depp said in a statement posted on the gallery’s website.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” he said.

Some of the people who Depp immortalized on canvas include legends such as Al Pacino, Bob Dylan and Elizabeth Taylor.

Depp said the paintings “reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.”

Another image depicts Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards, Sky News reported. Richards played Depp’s on-screen father in two of “The Pirates of the Caribbean” films, and on who Depp partially based his role as Jack Sparrow.

Depp and the gallery sold a total of 780 images, with most prints fetching nearly $4,800 each. The four main images of Pacino, Taylor, Richards and Dylan went for about $18,000 for the group, Sky News reported.

Depp, along with being an actor and now artist, is also a singer with his band of other A-listers such as Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henricksen, called Hollywood Vampires, which toured Europe over the past two months. He has also recently performed with Jeff Beck, the gallery said.

Depp recently won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10.3 million,but Depp was also found liable and was ordered to pay Heard $2 million, CBS News reported.

Heard’s attornies have informed the Virginia courts that they plan to appeal the ruling. Depp has also filed appeals in response to Heard’s filings, his attorney told CBS News.

Through the years 1980: Johnny Depp and Elton John (Photo by Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage) (L. Cohen/WireImage)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: What you need to know Depp sued Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Elton John
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Art Gallery#Renaissance#Bbc News#Castle Fine Art#Sky News
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac

Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy