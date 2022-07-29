ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

20 Federal tenants get extension to vacate, but no financial help from city

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23caR8_0gxV0UGI00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The tenants of 20 Federal who were given a notice to vacate the building have now been given an extension.

On July 11 the tenants were given a letter advising them they had either 30 or 60 days to leave the building.

Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage’s Dr. Moonda in murder for hire

Friday, the tenants received a letter stating they would have a little bit longer before having to vacate.

“As the city plans to vacate the building by September 9, 2022, they have chosen to extend that same courtesy to the tenants,” the letter from Steadfast City states.

Steadfast City is an organization that was hired by the city of Youngstown to assist in relocating the tenants.

The letter also states that the city will not provide any financial help to the tenants in order for them to relocate.

“The city has determined they are not in a position to assist any tenants with monetary support at this time,” it says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown#Nexstar Media Inc
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Youngstown councilmembers may have new term limits

Four years ago, Youngstown voters decided they no longer wanted term limits on their city council members. Now they may be asked to vote on them again. If term limits pass, council members Mike Ray, Lauren McNally, Anita Davis, and Basia Adamczak along with Julius Oliver would not be allowed to run for re-election next year.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy