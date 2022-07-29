20 Federal tenants get extension to vacate, but no financial help from city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The tenants of 20 Federal who were given a notice to vacate the building have now been given an extension.

On July 11 the tenants were given a letter advising them they had either 30 or 60 days to leave the building.

Friday, the tenants received a letter stating they would have a little bit longer before having to vacate.

“As the city plans to vacate the building by September 9, 2022, they have chosen to extend that same courtesy to the tenants,” the letter from Steadfast City states.

Steadfast City is an organization that was hired by the city of Youngstown to assist in relocating the tenants.

The letter also states that the city will not provide any financial help to the tenants in order for them to relocate.

“The city has determined they are not in a position to assist any tenants with monetary support at this time,” it says.

