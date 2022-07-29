Public input needed for East Main corridor study

When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.

