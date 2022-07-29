Public input needed for East Main corridor study

www.kfyrtv.com
KFYR-TV
Mandan High School construction making progress
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on Lakewood Elementary and the new Mandan High School is well underway. The big scoop over in Mandan is the new high school being built. This week, the perimeter of the new high school was poured. “I think the community is ready for it. We’re...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes. This is just one of the buses getting...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Bismarck that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Bismarck, ND using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFYR-TV
K9 Gabber retires from serving Morton County
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2021 “Top Dog” for the McLean County K9 trials and beloved member of the Morton County sheriff’s department has retired. Eight-year-old K9 Gabber has been working for the sheriff’s department for the past seven years. He was certified in narcotics, detection, tracking, and evidence search. Notably his largest drug bust was in February 2017 when he found more than four pounds of meth that had a street value of $500,000.
travelwithsara.com
Fun Things To Do In Beautiful Bismarck, North Dakota
When you hear the words Bismarck, North Dakota, what comes to mind? You may think that North Dakota is boring, which is far from the truth. The truth is that there are numerous fun things to do in Bismarck, North Dakota. If you are one of many people that need to visit North Dakota to conquer all 50 states, a visit to Bismarck can help you obtain that goal. I was recently a guest of the tourism office in Bismarck, and we found several fun things to do. These are some of my favorite things to do in Bismarck, and I hope you will plan a visit to North Dakota’s Capital City.
KFYR-TV
Elks Lodge regains its antlers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer, there was a mountain lion and a moose that wandered through Bismarck. Well, there’s another animal in town, an elk, but this one is here to stay. A snip seems to be all that it took for one elk to lose its horns....
newsdakota.com
Issak Dead At North Dakota State Penitentiary
MANDAN, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – A man convicted of multiple homicide in Mandan is dead. North Dakota’s Department of Corrections say 48 year-old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. A release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in...
48th annual Capital A’Fair coming to Bismarck
Craft demonstrations will take place both days of the event, including yarn spinning/weaving, wood turning and wood carving, plein air painting, quilting, lace making, and porcelain painting.
KFYR-TV
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
KFYR-TV
Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career. In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area. The demand has gone up across the country....
kfgo.com
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called...
Closest National Parks to Bismarck
Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
AG Week
On-time planting and timely rains give central North Dakota wheat 'best potentials we've ever seen'
WILTON, N.D. — It wouldn't have taken much for 2022 spring wheat in central North Dakota to beat the 2021 crop. "Well, last year's crop — there wasn't one, right?" said Jamie Schurhamer, agronomy manager at Hefty Seeds in Wilton, said. Most of the wheat and corn in the area was hayed rather than combined as drought stress limited growth and yield.
KFYR-TV
Massage therapy benefits cancer patients
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a long day at work, a relaxing massage is a nice way to unwind and forget about your troubles. Patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center also enjoy forgetting their troubles through massage therapy. Receiving the news of a cancer diagnosis is never easy and can...
kvrr.com
Convicted killer Chad Isaak dead in prison from ‘self harm’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A man convicted of killing four people in Mandan is dead. The North Dakota Dept. of Corrections say 48 year old Chad Isaak died of “self-harm.”. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the state Penitentiary in Bismarck at 5:44 pm Sunday, regarding a “resident who had caused self-harm.” Isaak was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 pm.
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away. Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
KFYR-TV
Remembering loved ones with cancer awareness event
OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past decade, loved ones have been remembered with Bluegrass Goes Pink, an annual event at Cross Ranch State Park for cancer awareness. This year’s event was held on Saturday. The day began with a 5K and 10K run and ended with a...
