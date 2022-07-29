Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur

newschannel20.com
Champaign Fire battles house fire Monday afternoon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign were called to a house Monday afternoon to extinguish a fire that started in the attic. The fire happened at 1220 Gertrude Avenue just before 2 p.m. A neighbor reported fire coming from the single-story house and arriving firefighters observed smoke and fire coming from the eaves of […]
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Woman arrested for murder after deadly fight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul woman is dead after a physical altercation with another woman, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Rantoul Police were called around 12:37 p.m. Monday to Carle Foundation Hospital for a battery victim. She died about 10 minutes later. Northrup identified the woman...
Police warn that gold scam has returned to area
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A scam that has been taking place across the Midwest since 2018 has returned to Central Illinois. According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, police have received reports that gold scammers have returned to the area. The scammers are known to approach potential victims at...
Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
Officials demand change at intersection following deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials with the City of Assumption, Christian County, and the State of Illinois came together Monday to demand change at US 51 and Leafland Street intersection. The individuals at the press conference included Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville), Representative Avery Bourne (R- Morrisonville), Assumption Mayor Derek...
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday have started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is...
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
More Decatur kids impacted by gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur has seen an increase in children and young adults being victims of gun violence this year compared to years past. Decatur police said they have seen 11 children under the age of 17, and at least 16 young adults under the age of 20 who were victims of gun violence.
Savoy man charged with making terrorism threats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Michael Miller, a 54-year-old man from Savoy, was arraigned in court Tuesday, August 2, on accusations he threatened to commit a mass shooting on the intersection of Green and First Streets in Champaign, according to the state's attorney's office. On July 24, Miller sent a...
Police: Man chases U of I student, steals credit card
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — In Champaign, a man was arrested for possession of a stolen credit card, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and on a Champaign County warrant for theft. Edward F. Bennett, 27, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. on August 2, near Third and Daniel streets. Police say on...
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at Champaign intersection
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Savoy man has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Michael Miller, 54, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at First and Green streets in Champaign. Charges were filed after Miller allegedly sent hundreds of emails to Champaign Mayor...
Charleston man steals three-wheel bike, police say
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Charleston man was arrested after police say he stole a three-wheel bike. On July 22, Charleston Police were called to the 10 block of Polk Avenue for a report of a stolen bike that was worth $550. The Charleston Police Department says they received...
Man arrested after accused of mass shooting threats
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was arrested after being accused of making threats in regards to a mass shooting. Michael Miller, of Savoy, is being arraigned Tuesday on one count of making a terrorist threat, a class X felony. The Champaign Police Department investigated hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen. Julia […]
Three hurt in pair of Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people, including a five-year-old child, were hurt Saturday evening and Sunday morning in a pair of shootings that happened in Champaign. The first shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Saturday. Officers received a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1100 block of North Third Street; as they arrived, […]
Decatur Fire responds to house fire, reported explosion
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday. Crews were called to a house shortly before midnight with reports of an explosion and partial collapse of a house with fire seen from outside. Firefighters saw light smoke when they got there and the majority of the basement walls were blown […]
