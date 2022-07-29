Lincoln baseball team on four-game winning streak

www.boothbayregister.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Ultimate Disc group gains popularity in Boothbay region
East Boothbay’s Ben Snead wants you to have some ultimate fun. Snead has been organizing Ultimate Disc pickup games at the Boothbay Region High School football field for most of the summer. The 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday games have an average of 15 in attendance, he said. Turnout...
extrainningsoftball.com
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
WGME
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Class of 1972 50-Year Reunion Aug. 6
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion at Brady’s in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 1 p.m. Photographer Leisha MacDougall will take an official class photo and other photos between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) will play from 2 to 5 p.m.
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
boothbayregister.com
‘Maine’s First Ship’ topic of next talk at Popham library
“Maine’s First Ship” will be the last talk of the 2022 season for the Popham Beach Library Summer Series. On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., Orman Hines, president of the Maine’s First Ship initiative, will share the story of the rebuilding and recent launching of the Virginia in Bath.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Juniper and McKown Points Column: Visitors, history talk and more
Our Point is buzzing with activities this time of the year. Cottages are filled with people escaping the heat and finding relief by the water. The Winnegance cottage had its share of visitors. Their visitors from Seattle, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania took advantage of all the excitement the Boothbay region has on offer: going on the Boothbay Harbor House and Garden tour, taking a golf cart tour of the trolls at CMBG, boat ride in the harbor, Oak Point Reserve walk, swimming off the dock and Juniper Point beach, and, of course, a lobster feast too. Lifelong friends; how special!
TRAFFIC ALERT – Route 202 Winthrop
We're getting word from listeners that there is a significant traffic backup on Route 202 in Winthrop / Manchester. It appears the issue is caused by a motor vehicle crash near the White Duck Brew Pub in Winthrop. Comments from listeners indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Mega-Mansion in Winslow, Maine Just Had a Price Reduction of Hundreds of Thousands!
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
boothbayregister.com
Return of the Keepers to Burnt Island Light Series
My husband Steve and I just returned home in Stockbridge, Vermont from our time on Burnt Island as volunteer Keepers in July. What a wonderful experience meeting new community members from Boothbay, folks who came ashore in their kayaks, guests at Spruce Point Inn, and all the folks who took the tour on Balmy Days Cruises from so many states in our country and beyond our US borders.
Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine This Fall
Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
wabi.tv
Missing Livermore Falls teen found Monday night
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls who was missing since Saturday has been found. The Maine Warden Service says Asia Brown was found safely a mile from her home at 8:00 Monday night. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteers were searching a wooded area near...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
Comments / 0