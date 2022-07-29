Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years

This man finally got his car back after three decades of wondering who took his car. Imagine going your entire life longing for the vehicle of your dreams only to have it taken from you in a violent robbery that leaves the car nowhere to be found. That's precisely the pain that Detroit automotive enthusiast felt in 1981 when he saw his prized third-generation Corvette for the last time. At least, he thought it would be his last time laying eyes on the car until he got a call from AAA revealing the location of the old road racer. Then, finally, it was time to bring his vivacious vehicle back home after three decades of searching. But how did it take the authorities this long to find his missing sports cars?

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO