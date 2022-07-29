Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years

wkfr.com
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened to Yuriy Sardarov?
Yuriy Sardarov was a big part of the popular One Chicago series, Chicago Fire for the better part of seven years. However, Sardarov, who portrays Brian “Otis” Zvonecek on the hit TV series left the series as season 8 began, tragically losing his life in a deadly fire. Now, we wonder, what has this star been up to since his turn on the Dick Wolf-created series?
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville
Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
AdWeek
Andrew Humphrey Leaves WDIV in Detroit After 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey said goodbye to Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV on Tuesday after 20 years. Humphrey’s last day on the air was...
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
Michigan woman captures picture of Michigan-shaped clouds
Tanya Cary Evans of Shields, near Saginaw, captured a picture of clouds that closely resemble Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula. This special formation was spotted last Friday above Crooked Lake, which is around 35 miles south of Mackinaw City. Michigan's iconic mitten shape is recognized by Michiganders everywhere, and has...
Detroit Car Guy Reunited With Stolen Corvette After 33 Years
This man finally got his car back after three decades of wondering who took his car. Imagine going your entire life longing for the vehicle of your dreams only to have it taken from you in a violent robbery that leaves the car nowhere to be found. That's precisely the pain that Detroit automotive enthusiast felt in 1981 when he saw his prized third-generation Corvette for the last time. At least, he thought it would be his last time laying eyes on the car until he got a call from AAA revealing the location of the old road racer. Then, finally, it was time to bring his vivacious vehicle back home after three decades of searching. But how did it take the authorities this long to find his missing sports cars?
ZZ Top: Life after Dusty Hill - only in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now
Also in this issue: Kate Bush, Dave Mustaine, Prince, Guns N' Roses, The Gaslight Anthem, Marshall Tucker Band, Chuck Leavell, H.e.a.t, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Fantastic Negrito and more. For Classic Rock 304's main event we catch up with the inestimable Billy Gibbons to talk about what the future holds...
Mötley Crüe were apparently caught using a backing track for Tommy Lee's drumming
In a new video, it appears Mötley Crüe were using a backing drum track live as Tommy Lee fails to join in on time
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Metallica: a salute to the timeless majesty of Ride The Lightning
A celebration of Ride The Lightning, the album that proved Metallica had already out-grown the thrash metal scene they’d helped spawn
Kenny Chesney ‘Devastated’ After a Fan Dies at His Denver Here and Now Tour Stop
Kenny Chesney's Denver Here and Now Tour stop on Saturday night (July 30) ended in tragedy after a woman at the venue suffered a fatal fall. According to the Denver Post, the woman — whose age and name were not given — was sitting on a railing of an escalator at about 10:52 PM when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Review: The Tragically Hip Provide a Rocking Revival
Long considered one of the premiere Canadian combos, The Tragically Hip, like many of their brethren, were never as fully embraced as they should have been south of America’s northern border. Whether that will change with the release of this archival live album from three decades past can’t be counted on, but those that appreciate a rowdy, rambunctious attitude ought to come at least a little bit closer in terms of understanding their appeal.
musictimes.com
'Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Trends After Lollapalooza Metallica Cameo
The "Stranger Things" is not yet done, especially for the heavy-metal band Metallica, who gave the show a cameo in their Lollapalooza festival performance. "Stranger Things" Season 4 ushered in the rebirth of 80s classic songs like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Journey's "Separate Ways," and Metallica's "Master of Puppets."
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
