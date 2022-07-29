ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Skeleton of 'fierce' 76-million-year-old dinosaur sells for over $6 million

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The fossilized skeleton of a 76-million-year-old ferocious dinosaur has sold for more than $6 million in one of the most expensive buys for the prehistoric creatures.

The Gorgosaurus, which means "fierce lizard," stood nearly 10 feet tall, was 22 feet long and could weigh up to 2 tons. The carnivorous creature with dozens of curved, serrated teeth roamed the present-day Western United States and Canada in the late Cretaceous period, about 10 million years before its well-known relative, the Tyrannosaurus rex, appeared.

The skeleton was found in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, in 2018, an "exceptional" discovery because of how rare it was to find fossils of the creature, New York City-based auction house Sotheby's said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnrXy_0gxUzotl00
The 22-foot-long Gorgosaurus skeleton is set to fetch millions at auction. COURTESY SOTHEBY'S

GORGOSAURUS: Meet the 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton in 'pristine' condition

RESTAURANT FIND: 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur species found at restaurant in China

When Sotheby's announced the fossil would be put up for auction on July 5, its estimated selling price was at least $5 million, given it was the first time a Gorgosaurus skeleton was on sale. On Thursday, the piece sold for just over $6 million. The buyer was not publicly revealed, but will have the opportunity to name the skeleton.

“In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton,” Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's global head of science and popular culture, said.

The price for the Gorgosaurus isn't the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold: In 2020, the skeleton of the Tyrannosaurus rex "Stan" was sold for a record $31.8 million, earning it a Guinness World Record .

Contributing: Camille Fine

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Skeleton of 'fierce' 76-million-year-old dinosaur sells for over $6 million

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer

A fossil of a 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow. It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands. The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved. The 92cm long...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Skeleton#Auction#Sotheby S Gorgosaurus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

557K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy