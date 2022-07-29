ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive Arrested, Gun Recovered In Atlantic City

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

An Atlantic City man wanted for a gun possession charge was arrested after running from officers investigating a shots fired call, authorities said.

On Thursday, July 28 at 12:06 pm, Sergeant Michael Tracy was in the area of Pennsylvania and Arctic Avenues when he heard what he believed to be several gunshots a block away at Pennsylvania and Baltic Avenues.

As detectives began to check the area north of Baltic Avenue, they observed a male, TajMalik Harris, attempting to conceal himself down an alley adjacent to an abandoned church.

Harris, 28, of Atlantic City allegedly assaulted Sergeant Tracy and a brief struggle ensued, police said. Harris was ultimately taken into custody.

During the struggle, a loaded handgun fell from Harris’ waistband. Harris was in possession of 50 wax folds of suspected heroin and $588 cash believed to be proceeds of narcotic sales, police said.

Harris was previously wanted from an April 4, 2022, incident in which Special Investigations Section Detectives located a handgun in a vehicle Harris was operating.

Harris was charged with multiple weapons offenses, possession of drugs, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction and money laundering.

Harris was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

