As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO