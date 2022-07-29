Boston Police Seeking Roxbury Shooting Suspect

The first arrest was around 7:13 pm Friday night. Boston Police and Mass State Police conducted a firearm investigation which led to the arrest of Tanaily Pinero, 22, of Roxbury, and Tyreek Woodley, 23, of Dorchester, on assault charges at the intersection of Washington Street and Summer Street. Boston Police said “Based on information gathered from an ongoing firearm and fugitive investigation, officers were aware that Tanaily Pinero was currently in possession of a black semi-automatic firearm and had several felony warrants for her arrest. Officers were also aware that the subject of the investigation, Tanaily Pinero, was currently in the Downtown Crossing Area of Boston.” Officers arrived in the Downtown Crossing area and located Pinero, walking in the area of Winter Street with Tyreek Woodley and another female. When Pinero and Woodley saw the officers, they attempted to flee on foot but were stopped by Officers. Pinero, Boston Police said “Refused commands to comply and continued holding onto a baby stroller, eventually knocking it over. Officers were able to take Pinero into custody without further incident. Officers requested EMS as a precaution, who evaluated the child on the scene and determined there were no injuries.” As for Woodley, Boston Police say “Woodley began yelling and kicking while attempting to flee from officers while in handcuffs. It should be noted that this immediately drew attention to the public and obstructed pedestrians from walking on the footpath in the Downtown Crossing Area.” Officers recovered a Glock 45 from a black fanny pack around Pinero’s chest. The firearm had one round in the chamber and sixteen 9mm rounds in the magazine. Woodley is charged with Disturbing the Peace, Resisting arrest, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Pinero is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.
