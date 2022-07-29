ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police Seeking Roxbury Shooting Suspect

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

Boston police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say was involved in a shooting last week.

Investigators recently released photos of the man taken from a security camera that show the man walking near the July 17 shooting at a parking lot on Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury just after 10:30 p.m., Boston Police said. The man ran away toward Brookledge and Hutchings streets. Police did not release any information on the victim.

He wore a black sweatshirt with the word "Scarface" on the front, black leggings beneath black shorts, and Puma shoes, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275. Call Crimestoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

