Former OSU captain, NFL great William White dies

By Jerod Smalley
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — William White, a former Ohio State University football captain and 11-year NFL veteran, has died after a long battle with ALS .

He was 56 years old.

White served as a captain at Ohio State in the late ’80s after starring as a high schooler in Lima. His play at safety earned him a shot at the NFL with the Detroit Lions, who drafted William in the 4 th round of the 1988 draft. He also played with the Kansas City Chiefs and he started for the Atlanta Falcons team which played in Super Bowl XXXIII.

William is survived by his wife, Nikol, and three children. William’s son, Brendon, played football at OSU and was named the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in 2019.

White worked for many years as a Buckeye football analyst for NBC4. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, and he helped launch the ALS research fund at Ohio State.

Make contributions to William’s fund at Ohio State here .

