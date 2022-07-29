Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson

www.benzinga.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Kadant: Q2 Earnings Insights
Kadant KAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kadant beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.04. Revenue was up $25.84 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ingevity Q2 Earnings
Ingevity NGVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 6.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last...
Recap: Varex Imaging Q3 Earnings
Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 54.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.30 million from the same...
Recap: Cardlytics Q2 Earnings
Cardlytics CDLX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cardlytics missed estimated earnings by 41.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $16.55 million from the same period last...
Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q2 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family BFAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $48.86 million from...
Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
Cirrus Logic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 34.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $116.39 million from the same...
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Expert Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.45 versus the current price of Endeavor Gr Hldgs at $22.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
