Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Sliver of a Window for £700

I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
Reader, I married one – and moved there. How Neighbours gave me a deep Australian kink
To a teenager in Lincolnshire, Erinsborough seemed like a wonderful, bright and sexy place – and it opened up the world to me
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
This Inflatable Tent Can Be Set Up In Just a Few Minutes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Wrestling with unruly tent poles and yards of fabric is every camper’s worst nightmare. Designer Liu Yibei with Air Architects decided to tackle this challenge head-on and created an inflatable tent that only takes about eight minutes to blow up completely.
Mountains of clothes washed up on Ghana beach show cost of fast fashion
Huge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.The rags started life thousands of miles from the Gulf of Guinea and their coming to rest on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of a huge global trade buoyed by fast fashion.Ghana is the third-largest importer of second-hand clothing in the world and its market for used garments is so strong that traders of new lines struggle to compete. Second-hand clothes enter the country from distributors abroad – Britain and the US are the biggest players – and are sold in bulk to local dealers before...
Battered storage box bought for $14 turns out to be rare Louis Vuitton case worth thousands
A battered storage box a dad bought for $14 from a junk shop is set to fetch thousands – after it turned out to be a rare piece of Louis Vuitton steamer luggage. The dad snapped up the vintage luggage in 1984 for pocket money, which he then gave to his daughter who was moving into an apartment.
I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
‘The Entire Hall Screamed’: Video Screen Falls on Performers at Hong Kong Concert
A massive screen fell from height and struck two performers during a concert in Hong Kong by the city’s most popular boy band, Mirror, leaving a dancer severely injured and the audience in shock. The moving screen plunged from the ceiling midway through a show at the Hong Kong...
The Biggest Pink Diamond in 300 Years Has Been Unearthed
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Lulo Rose, the biggest pink diamond discovered in centuries according to its owners, was recently unearthed at a mine in Angola, reports the Associated Press. Weighing 170 carats, the gem is especially valuable because of its rosy hue.
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Why Does Clubbing Feel So Expensive Right Now?
It’s Friday night, and you’re going out. Out out. You close all the tabs in your browser and slap your laptop shut. You arrive at the club and your worries melt into nothing. You flirt in the smoking area and dance by the decks, two-step to your heart’s content and stumble in at 5AM. You feel fucking brilliant.
The Return Policy At West Elm, Explained
Shopping is fun, but it's a safer event when you know a store's return policy. We took a look at West Elm's returns to break down what you need to know.
The Rise of Casual Shrooms
“Let’s be adults about this. These are no longer ‘shrooms.’ These are no longer party drugs for young people… Psilocybin mushrooms are nonaddictive, life-changing substances.”. This quote by Paul Stamets – mycologist, author and leading light of the psychedelic renaissance – blew up on Twitter recently...
The 'World's Biggest Cannabis Scam' Is Totally Unravelling
The two Lamborghinis were impossible to ignore. Printed with the company logo, the company JuicyFields had parked them in front of a hotel in Barcelona when the international cannabis industry gathered there for a conference in March. The message was clear: this is where the real money is made. JuicyFields,...
Crypto's crash is making Rolex watches cheaper
At the peak of cryptocurrency’s hype, many celebrated buying a Rolex. But ever since the market’s collapse, crypto bros aren’t investing in luxury timepieces like they used to. According to a report from online watch trading platform Chrono24, the supply of trophy watches “is now much larger,” and has significantly impacted the price of models from brands including Rolex and Patek Philippe.
Carnación; Petrushka review – two contrasting personal visions
A woman in a pink tulle dress stands at the back of a wooden stage, covered with lime dust. Slowly, deliberately, she walks forward and bends her body over a chair, carefully arranging her frock as she executes a lingering forward roll. Over and over again she repeats the action, her feet crashing to the floor the only sound as she curls up like a powder puff.
Australian House Prices Fall From Extremely Unaffordable to Just Unaffordable
House prices in Australia have fallen at the fastest rate in more than a decade, as rents continue to rise in the face of worsening economic conditions. On Monday, data released by the property market analysts at CoreLogic showed that Australia’s median house price dropped about 2 percent over the last three months to just under $750,000, led by a steep 2.2 percent slide in Sydney, the nation’s most expensive city.
Delimex Brings Fresh, Authentic Mexican Street Flavors to the Frozen Aisle
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Delimex, delicious, fresh and authentic Mexican street food, is redefining the frozen aisle with help from consumer insights. With the Frozen Snack Category being a $6B category and Mexican inspired snacks being a large amount of that growth,* the brand listened to its fans and made changes to inspire authenticity. Beginning this month, the brand is debuting refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling for the perfectly balanced bite of crispy, savory tortilla to filling ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005142/en/ Delimex, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is redefining the frozen aisle this summer with refreshed packaging, enhanced flavor and nearly double the taquito filling. (Photo: Business Wire)
Earthship Homes: Are They the Next Big Sustainable Housing Trend?
If you’re curious about off-grid living, you may have heard of an Earthship. Earthship homes are built partially into the earth out of upcycled and natural materials and constructed to be able to maintain a comfortable temperature year-round without requiring a conventional HVAC system. Earthship home design makes use...
