Ohio State Fair 2022 concert series and show lineup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair kicks off this week for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to rides, vendors and games, the fair is home to a number of concerts and shows. Headlining acts at the Celeste Center include Nelly, Scotty McCreery, Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and more. In addition to the ticketed events, the fair has lined up a number of acts playing for free with admission at the Main Street Stage and the Gazebo Stage.

Tickets purchased in advance for shows also provide admission to the fair. View the full concert lineup for the Celeste Center and free shows at the fair below.

Shows at the WCOL Celeste Center

Foreigner – The Greatest Hits : July 29

Tickets . 7:30 p.m.

Nelly with special guest Breland : July 30

Tickets . 7 p.m.

All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir : July 31

Free. 1 p.m.

Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn : July 31

Tickets . 7:30 p.m.

Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom : Aug. 1

Tickets . 7 p.m.

The Drafters : Aug. 2

Free. 1 p.m.

Scotty McCreery : Aug. 2

Tickets . 7:30 p.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias : Aug. 3

Tick e ts . 7 p.m.

Ice Cube : Aug. 4

Tickets . 7 p.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie : Aug. 5

Tickets . 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside and Con Funk Shun : Aug. 6

Tickets . 7 p.m.

Free shows at the Main Street Stage and the Gazebo Stage

Ruvane : July 29

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Waterloo 5 : July 29

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Dustin Kines : July 30

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The George Martins : July 30

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Paul Rosewood : July 31

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Clayton Mann : July 31

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Reyna and Dana : Aug. 1

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Theo Perry : Aug. 2

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Lil’ Red and the Rooster : Aug. 2

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

George Barrie Band : Aug. 3

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Open Highway Bluegrass Band : Aug. 3 and 4

Natural Resource Park Amphitheater. 4:30 p.m.

Anna Lynn Farris : Aug. 3

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Cody Joe Hodges : Aug. 4

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Taylon Hope : Aug. 4

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Drum and Bugle Corps : Aug. 5

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 10 a.m.

Ghost Story : Aug. 5

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Honey and Blue : Aug. 5

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Eric Atkinson : Aug. 6

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Old Forge : Aug. 6

Main Street Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Son Gitano : Aug. 6

Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Crabgrass : Aug. 7

AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Faye : Aug. 7

Main Street Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.

Arch City Lights : Aug. 7

Main Street Stage. 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The fair is open through Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave. The grounds are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. At the gate, fair tickets are $10 for ages 13 to 59, $8 for ages 6 to 12 and 60 and older, and free for children 5 and younger.

