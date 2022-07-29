ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Fair 2022 concert series and show lineup

By David Rees
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7O73_0gxUy4bv00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair kicks off this week for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to rides, vendors and games, the fair is home to a number of concerts and shows. Headlining acts at the Celeste Center include Nelly, Scotty McCreery, Ice Cube, Willie Nelson and more. In addition to the ticketed events, the fair has lined up a number of acts playing for free with admission at the Main Street Stage and the Gazebo Stage.

What’s new at the 2022 Ohio State Fair?

Tickets purchased in advance for shows also provide admission to the fair. View the full concert lineup for the Celeste Center and free shows at the fair below.

Shows at the WCOL Celeste Center

  • Foreigner – The Greatest Hits : July 29
    Tickets . 7:30 p.m.
  • Nelly with special guest Breland : July 30
    Tickets . 7 p.m.
  • All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir : July 31
    Free. 1 p.m.
  • Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn : July 31
    Tickets . 7:30 p.m.
  • Zach Williams with special guests We The Kingdom : Aug. 1
    Tickets . 7 p.m.
  • The Drafters : Aug. 2
    Free. 1 p.m.
  • Scotty McCreery : Aug. 2
    Tickets . 7:30 p.m.
  • Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie : Aug. 5
    Tickets . 7:30 p.m.
  • Lakeside and Con Funk Shun : Aug. 6
    Tickets . 7 p.m.
Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

Free shows at the Main Street Stage and the Gazebo Stage

  • Ruvane : July 29
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Waterloo 5 : July 29
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Dustin Kines : July 30
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • The George Martins : July 30
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Paul Rosewood : July 31
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Clayton Mann : July 31
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Reyna and Dana : Aug. 1
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Theo Perry : Aug. 2
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Lil’ Red and the Rooster : Aug. 2
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • George Barrie Band : Aug. 3
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Open Highway Bluegrass Band : Aug. 3 and 4
    Natural Resource Park Amphitheater. 4:30 p.m.
  • Anna Lynn Farris : Aug. 3
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Cody Joe Hodges : Aug. 4
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Taylon Hope : Aug. 4
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol Drum and Bugle Corps : Aug. 5
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 10 a.m.
  • Ghost Story : Aug. 5
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Honey and Blue : Aug. 5
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Eric Atkinson : Aug. 6
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Old Forge : Aug. 6
    Main Street Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Son Gitano : Aug. 6
    Main Street Stage. 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Crabgrass : Aug. 7
    AARP Ohio Gazebo Stage. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Faye : Aug. 7
    Main Street Stage. Noon and 2 p.m.
  • Arch City Lights : Aug. 7
    Main Street Stage. 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ohio State Fair 2022 butter sculptures revealed

The fair is open through Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave. The grounds are open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. At the gate, fair tickets are $10 for ages 13 to 59, $8 for ages 6 to 12 and 60 and older, and free for children 5 and younger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Schmidt’s celebrates 100+ years at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a tradition almost as old as the Ohio State Fair itself: the Schmidt’s Restaurant & Sausage Haus concession stands on the fairgrounds. After a two-year hiatus from a fully opened fair, Schmidt’s is celebrating more than 100 years at the fair. They have been part of the fair since 1914 […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WDTN

Ohio August 2022 Primary Election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, August 2, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio Primary. This time, voters will decide on Ohio Senate and House of Representatives races, as well as a couple local issues. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will began compiling the results. You can find all the results here.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

What you need to know for Ohio’s primary election day

Voters across Ohio will be selecting their party's nominee for Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate as well as members of the state central committee. After a May election that saw U.S. Senate and governor candidates picked, a second primary was needed due to delays in the Ohio redistricting process.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Raheem Devaughn
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Nelly
WDTN

Miami Valley school districts receive funding for security improvements

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Weeks before kids return to the classroom, Gov. Mike DeWine announced new measures to address school security at the Ohio School Safety Summit. In the second round of Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program grants, 38 districts in the Miami Valley are receiving part of nearly $47 million to improve school […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained

The reason for the artistic shades at the end of the day has to do with the wavelengths of the colors that comprise incoming sunlight that include all the colors of the visible spectrum, ranging from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) to yellow-orange-red (longest).
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havingfun#Local Life#Performance Info#The Ohio State Fair#Breland
WDTN

Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

“It really just all comes down to: Can’t we all just get along and treat each other like human beings? Can’t we be decent people?" the celebrity plaintiff -turned-Ohio House candidate told the Democratic Women of Erie County on a recent summer evening. “And we all deserve to be part of ‘We the People.’"
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Andy Beshear gives flooding update, death toll at 37

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike Counties. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Gov. Beshear says that the death […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy