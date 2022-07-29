ArcBest Clocks 47% Revenue Growth In Q2

www.benzinga.com
Related
Benzinga
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Benzinga
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Benzinga
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Check Point Saw Subdued Billings Growth In 2Q; Analysts Remain Cautious As They Expect Tougher 2H
Analysts lauded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd's CHKP Q2 beat, which faced a tough comparison versus Q2 2021 thanks to three large multi-year deals. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow had an Underperform on the stock with a price target of $115. Check Point reported Q2 results above consensus, driven by stronger-than-expected product revenue and continued demand for firewall refresh, he noted.
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Benzinga
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Benzinga
Kadant: Q2 Earnings Insights
Kadant KAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kadant beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.04. Revenue was up $25.84 million from the same period last...
Recap: Livent Q2 Earnings
Livent LTHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Livent beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Benzinga
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
PennyMac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Insights
PennyMac Mortgage PMT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PennyMac Mortgage missed estimated earnings by 482.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $100.07 million from the same...
Benzinga
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Benzinga
Recap: Clearwater Paper Q2 Earnings
Clearwater Paper CLW reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearwater Paper reported in-line EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $120.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q2 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family BFAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $48.86 million from...
Comments / 0