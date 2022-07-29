Devin Haney: Garcia Should Be In A Big Fight, Ryan’s Defense Looked Sharper vs. Fortuna

www.boxingscene.com
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: Staying At 147 Until I Get First Title, Hopefully Don't Have To Wait Too Long
Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t consumed with having to silence the naysayers over claims of his struggling to remain at welterweight. How long he will have to wait for his first major title, however, could ultimately dictate how long—or soon—the time will come to move on to junior middleweight and beyond.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Resumes His Campaign March To World Title Goal
When it comes to in-ring activity, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s ascent from prospect to contender has gone about as well as any fighter’s over the last several years. Ortiz is a rare case in which the oversized hype that is assigned to every accomplished amateur who signs with a major promoter actually sustains itself into the contention phase of their career. He was signed to great acclaim, won Prospect of the Year, and near-universally celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, part of the exciting immediate future of the welterweight division.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Wants Lomachenko Bout: 'We Can Do That Fight Whenever'
Shakur Stevenson’s star keeps shining brighter with every fight, and the unified junior lightweight champion wants to reach new stratospheres with another challenge. The WBC and WBO 130-pound titlist Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is signed with Top Rank, and he has a slew of options to consider in and around his weight class.
Boxing Scene
Rahman Jr. Blames Jake Paul For Cancellation: It's Not Me Pulling Out; Jake Paul Is Scared To Fight
Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul jumped the gun in cancelling their cruiserweight bout. Paul and Rahman were scheduled to face each other this coming Saturday, Aug.6, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But BoxingScene.com broke news yesterday that Rahman’s apparent inability to meet the New York State Athletic Commissions’ newly stipulated contract weight of 205 pounds triggered the bout’s cancellation.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Jake Paul: There Will Always Be People Trying To Make Sure He Doesn't Succeed
Promoter Eddie Hearn has given his take on the recent fight saga involving Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. Paul was scheduled to headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View card this coming Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Initially, he was set to collide with light heavyweight prospect...
Boxing Scene
WBC Head Responds To Ryan Garcia : He's Just A Young Kid; I Know In His Heart He Wants A Belt
Mauricio Sulaiman thinks you have to read between the lines regarding recent comments made by Ryan Garcia. Sulaiman, the president of the World Boxing Council, was recently asked to respond to critical assertions the lightweight attraction made regarding the belts produced by Sulaiman’s organization as well as others, like the WBO, WBA and IBF.
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez: I Took Garcia's Punches Like They Were Nothing, I Thought I Won!
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York City - Jose Benavidez was satisfied with his performance against former two-division world champion Danny “Swift Garcia. Garcia, a former world champion at junior welterweight and welterweight, was making his debut at the junior middleweight limit of 154-pounds. Philadelphia’s Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) was...
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza: Paul Wanted To Fight Rahman At 215; I Agree With Team Not Allowing It
NEW YORK – Jake Paul wanted to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at a higher contract weight of 215 pounds, as Rahman demanded Saturday, but Paul’s team advised against it. Stephen Espinoza, Showtime’s president of sports and event programming, informed BoxingScene.com that Paul’s team wouldn’t allow him to compete at such a significant weight disadvantage in what was supposed to be Paul’s first fight against a professional boxer this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The entire event was canceled last Saturday night because Rahman refused to get down any lower than 215 pounds for Friday’s weigh-in, despite that the son of a former heavyweight champion signed a contract to oppose Paul at a 200-pound limit.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul's Business Partner Hits Back at Dana White Over Event Fallout Claims
Nakisa Bidarian, who is Jake Paul's business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions, has fired back at UFC president Dana White over his recent statements with respect to the fallout of the canceled pay-per-view fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. Paul was scheduled to face heavyweight prospect Rahman Jr. this...
Boxing Scene
WBC Orders Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis Vacant 140-Pound Title Fight; Jose Ramirez Aims To Face Winner
Jose Zepeda now has a new rival and deadline for which to negotiate terms for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has instructed Zepeda to now enter talks with Regis Prograis to vie for their 140-pound title. The fight was formally ordered on Sunday by the Mexico City-headquartered sanctioning body, with the two sides given until August 30 to come to an agreement and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible
Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
Boxing Scene
Garcia-Benavidez Showtime Fight Averaged 450,000 Viewers, Peaked At 478,000
A sizable audience tuned in Saturday night to watch Danny Garcia’s first fight in almost 20 months. Nielsen Media Research released viewership figures Tuesday that indicated Garcia’s 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. was watched by an average audience of 450,000 on Showtime. Garcia-Benavidez drew a peak audience of 478,000.
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson: I'm Confident I'll Beat Josh Kelly in Good Fashion
Troy Williamson says Josh Kelly will “not be able to live” with the pace he plans on setting if the pair clash for the British super welterweight title. Williamson was ringside in Newcastle on Saturday night and was left deeply unimpressed by Kelly’s performance against Lucas Bastida.
Boxing Scene
Manuel Gallegos vs. Jesus Moroyoqui on August 19th in Los Mochis
The “Canela Box Nights” series will return August 19th to one of boxing’s true hotbeds, Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. “Canela Box Nights” will be held and streamed live for free the third Friday evening every month in Mexico. Los Mochis, Sonora is synonymous with elite boxing,...
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Danny Garcia: What He Did At 140, What I Did At 147, We're Hall of Fame Fighters
Keith Thurman holds a lot of respect for Danny Garcia, even if his frequent trashtalking does not necessarily reflect that. The Clearwater, Florida, native recently offered a pithy retort to Garcia after Garcia expressed interest in a rematch of their encounter in 2017 that saw Thurman pick up a split decision win. Garcia made his feelings clear last Saturday night upon making a successful debut at the 154-pound mark against Jose Benavidez Jr. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr: I Can Make 205 Friday And Knock Jake Paul Out On Saturday
Hasim Rahman Jr. still can’t understand how he’s left without a fight this weekend. The 31-year-old claimed to have been caught off guard when learning of the news that his scheduled August 6 clash with Jake Paul was canceled. As first reported by BoxingScene.com, the Showtime Pay-Per-View event endured a late change when the New York State Athletic Commission demanded an increase in the maximum contracted limit to 205 pounds from the agreed upon 200-pound mark.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Formally Orders Mandatory Defense Of Flyweight Title
David Jimenez could not have picked a better time to post his best career win to date. The unbeaten Costa Rican has parlayed his most recent victory into a shot at reigning WBA flyweight titlist Artem Dalakian. The bout was formally ordered on Monday by the WBA, with the two sides given until August 31 to reach terms for the mandatory title fight.
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia On Post-Fight Interview: I Just Kept Crying; I'm Like, 'Damn, I'm A Little Bitch!'
NEW YORK – Danny Garcia planned to discuss his mental health struggles during his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray on Saturday night. The 34-year-old Garcia just didn’t expect emotions to overwhelm him when he talked about everything he went through while working his way back to boxing. Garcia got out only a couple sentences before the Philadelphia native started to cry in the immediate aftermath of his 12-round, majority-decision victory over Jose Benavidez Jr. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Spence Trainer on Preparing For Crawford: Errol's Gonna Have to Push It To The Next Level
The most anticipated fight in boxing is far from official, but Derrick James is already preparing his charge–and himself–as if it is just around the corner. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., indicated in a recent interview that he plans to put his fighter through an especially grueling training camp for a potential 147-pound unification showdown with Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood: WBA Schedules August 12 Purse Bid Hearing
A next step has finally come of the title consolidation fight between Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood. The long-ago ordered title fight is once again the subject of a purse bid hearing. The WBA has assigned a date of August 12 via Zoom conference call, alerting all registered promoters via official document, a copy of which was obtained by BoxingScene.com.
