Devin Haney: Garcia Should Be In A Big Fight, Ryan’s Defense Looked Sharper vs. Fortuna

When it comes to in-ring activity, Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s ascent from prospect to contender has gone about as well as any fighter’s over the last several years. Ortiz is a rare case in which the oversized hype that is assigned to every accomplished amateur who signs with a major promoter actually sustains itself into the contention phase of their career. He was signed to great acclaim, won Prospect of the Year, and near-universally celebrated as one of the sport’s brightest young stars, part of the exciting immediate future of the welterweight division.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO