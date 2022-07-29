Chevron Posts Bumper Q2 Profits Amid Rising Energy Prices, Lifts Share Buyback Guidance

www.benzinga.com
Related
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Benzinga
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users
EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Benzinga
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Benzinga
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
Alibaba-Backed Zomato Crashes Despite Narrowing Loss Over Reports Uber Might Cut Stake: What's Next?
Shares of Indian food delivery app Zomato Ltd crashed up to 9.6% in opening trade on the BSE following reports Uber Technologies Inc UBER is looking to sell its entire stake in the firm for up to $373 million. The offer price range for the deal stood between INR48-54 per share, the report stated citing merchant banking sources.
Benzinga
Tinder Parent Match Group Shares Tank On Q3 Outlook, Expected Higher Expenditure, Hiring Pullback
Match Group Inc MTCH reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $795 million, missing the consensus of $805.58 million. GAAP EPS loss was $(0.11), compared to $0.46 in 2Q21. Adjusted operating income increased 9% Y/Y to $286 million, and the margin was 36%, down 1,100 bps. Payers increased 10%...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Benzinga
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
Monroe Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monroe Cap MRCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monroe Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $631 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga
SoFi Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Record Revenue And 450K New Members Lead To Raised Full Year Guidance
Financial services company SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI reported second-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: SoFi reported adjusted net revenue of $356.09 million for the second quarter, up 50% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a Street estimate of $346.48 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Benzinga
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Benzinga
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Benzinga
Airbnb Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Announces $2B Buyback
Airbnb Inc ABNB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, in line with the consensus of $2.1 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13. The revenue was up 73% compared to 2Q19. The revenue growth was driven by the combination of growth in Nights and Experiences Booked and continued strength in ADR.
Comments / 0