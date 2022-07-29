ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chevron Posts Bumper Q2 Profits Amid Rising Energy Prices, Lifts Share Buyback Guidance

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Robinhood Markets Clocks 44% Decline In Q2 Revenues, 1.9M Decline In Monthly Active Users

EPS was $(0.34), beating the consensus of $(0.37). Total operating expenses increased 22% Y/Y to $610 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(80) million, compared to an income of $90 million in 2Q21. Net Cumulative Funded Accounts were 22.9 million, an increase of 100 thousand sequentially. Monthly Active Users decreased 1.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Cvx#Finance Stocks#New Energy#Price Action#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Chevron Corporation Cvx#Eps#Q2#Lng#The U S Gulf Coast
Benzinga

Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating

Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Edges Past $23,000 But Ethereum Moves Lower, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to climb above the $23,000 level on Wednesday. Although, Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, edged lower this morning, but it still remained above the $1,600 mark today. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recorded a mixed performance today.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $426 million, missing the consensus of $428.4 million. It posted a 30% organic growth. The gross profit was $112 million, up 52% Y/Y. The operating profit grew 108% Y/Y to $70.7 million. EPS was $0.53. It generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monroe Cap: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monroe Cap MRCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monroe Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $631 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SoFi Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Record Revenue And 450K New Members Lead To Raised Full Year Guidance

Financial services company SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI reported second-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: SoFi reported adjusted net revenue of $356.09 million for the second quarter, up 50% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a Street estimate of $346.48 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Airbnb Shares Slide Post Q2 Results, Announces $2B Buyback

Airbnb Inc ABNB reported second-quarter revenue growth of 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, in line with the consensus of $2.1 billion. GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13. The revenue was up 73% compared to 2Q19. The revenue growth was driven by the combination of growth in Nights and Experiences Booked and continued strength in ADR.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy