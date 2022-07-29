139 Townhomes proposed in Bridgewater

www.whsv.com
WHSV
Bridgewater close to bringing pharmacy to town
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Bridgewater is in the process of bringing a pharmacy to its downtown area. The town has reached an agreement with Rite Aid to sell the old Sergio’s Pizza location to the company. The town has been looking for a new pharmacy since...
WHSV
Harrisonburg water tower getting a facelift
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg water tower that sits at the corner of Vine Street and East Washington Street may look a little different soon. Crews are working to refurbish the water tank. This happens about every 20 years. “It’s important to do refurbishment work to maintain the integrity...
WHSV
Planning org seeking input on Harrisonburg-Rockingham transportation projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and officials say input from the community is needed to guide future projects. The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization (HRMPO) is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton,...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission discusses potential housing projects
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission reviewed multiple projects that could bring housing to hundreds of people in the area. Cathcart Group, which currently owns The Reserve at Stone Port and The Bellaire at Stone Port, requested to rezone three acres of land in McGahesyville to build 271 new luxury multi-family apartment units. The proposed property would be called The Wentworth and would serve a range of residents, from James Madison University staff to local families.
WHSV
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022. Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100...
WHSV
Many explore secondhand stores as inflation pains the pocket
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As prices for necessities continue to rise, some people are getting creative with how to make a little extra cash. Some are getting second and third jobs, and others are using what they already own to make money. When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, many people...
pagevalleynews.com
Page One needs help keeping the lights on
LURAY, Aug. 2 — Lois Shaffer, longtime director of Page One, says some folks are being left in the dark. “Since March, they are cutting off” people with delinquent utility bills, Shaffer said. Prior to that, for much of 2020 and 2021, utility providers, including the county’s three towns (for water and sewer), were reluctant to push collections and cut off service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
visitshenandoah.org
Drink in the Shenandoah Valley
Craft beer is flowing steady and sure in the Shenandoah Valley, making it a great time to drink in all the excellent flavors. Plus, August is Virginia Craft Beer Month!. Bring your designated driver and sample beers bursting with local flavor. Not only is the Shenandoah Valley’s spring water key for big beer names, but our agriculture lends a hand in the creation of many brews. Some of the breweries have gone so far as to expand their craft to include a harvest of hops and more right outside their door. Visit a few of the breweries creating garden-to-growler craft beer.
WHSV
Harrisonburg ‘Cat Cafe’ helping nonprofit’s spay and neuter program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cat lovers in the Valley now have a place they can play with their four-legged friends, while also helping to find them homes and provide important medical procedures. Cat’s Cradle’s Coffee and Cats program started back in 2019 and was put on pause due to the...
WHSV
HCPS receives state awards for STEM education
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, July 26 at the annual Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association (VTEEA) conference, HCPS teachers and programs received two state awards. Diana Ferguson was recognized as Elementary Technology and Engineering Teacher of the Year. She competed with teachers through the commonwealth for this honor....
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
WHSV
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row, which is causing some economists to debate whether or not the country is in a recession. To be in a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research has to classify it as such. The bureau has not done that.
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Furious Flower Poetry Center
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Words have the power to inspire and uplift, and in this month’s Community Spotlight, we shine the spotlight on a nonprofit who for the last 30 years, has done that for community members of all ages. The Furious Flower Poetry Center on the campus of...
cbs19news
Drug court opening in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County has introduced a new program for drug users. The Virginia Supreme Court's Drug Treatment organization has been approved and is set to begin its own drug court. It is now waiting for approval to receive funding, hopefully by October. Attorney William Flory...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September
September 21-28 Visitors may still access fishing opportunities at the Saint Mary’s River trailhead up to the point of trail work, less than one-half mile from the parking lot. Visitors to Saint Mary’s Wilderness will be able to access the area from Mine Bank Creek trailhead on the Blue...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
