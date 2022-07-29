139 Townhomes proposed in Bridgewater

Craft beer is flowing steady and sure in the Shenandoah Valley, making it a great time to drink in all the excellent flavors. Plus, August is Virginia Craft Beer Month!. Bring your designated driver and sample beers bursting with local flavor. Not only is the Shenandoah Valley’s spring water key for big beer names, but our agriculture lends a hand in the creation of many brews. Some of the breweries have gone so far as to expand their craft to include a harvest of hops and more right outside their door. Visit a few of the breweries creating garden-to-growler craft beer.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO