VENTURA — A Ventura man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets is agreeing to plead guilty and is asking for a deferred judgment. 40-year-old Richard Pierce is accused of working with another person multiple times during the month of July last year to buy lottery tickets at the Ventura Mart using bad checks and then cashing in the tickets to redeem the prize money. Pierce was set to stand trial on August 2nd to six counts of lottery ticket theft and one count of forgery, all Class D felonies.

2 DAYS AGO