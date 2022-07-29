www.superhits1027.com
Allison couple dead after car crashes into train
CLARKSVILLE — An Allison couple is dead after a van versus train crash on Wednesday night in rural Butler County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old John Sult was driving a van south on Butler County Road T-47 at about 9:30 PM Wednesday when the vehicle collided with an Iowa Northern train car northwest of Clarksville.
Ventura man pleads guilty in stolen lottery ticket case
VENTURA — A Ventura man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets is agreeing to plead guilty and is asking for a deferred judgment. 40-year-old Richard Pierce is accused of working with another person multiple times during the month of July last year to buy lottery tickets at the Ventura Mart using bad checks and then cashing in the tickets to redeem the prize money. Pierce was set to stand trial on August 2nd to six counts of lottery ticket theft and one count of forgery, all Class D felonies.
