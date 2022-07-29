Department of Education miscalculated student loan spending by $311B: Watchdog

Though President Biden campaigned with a promise to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt, widespread debt cancelation action has yet to come to pass. But many aren’t happy with how long it’s taken to do anything sizable for most of Americans who are bogged down with tens of thousands of dollars in debt. But while we don’t know exactly what is happening with the administration’s plans, Biden has been overhauling some aspects of how student loans are handled. Here’s what you need to know.

COLLEGES ・ 26 DAYS AGO