Department of Education miscalculated student loan spending by $311B: Watchdog

Absolute zero chance of sustainability with those kind of losses, and why should the government make a profit off student loans anyway? The government would be better off allowing students an option to buy out their current loans at cost so they could seek alternative financing, and get out of the student loan business altogether. If I had made those types of “miscalculations” working in the private sector, I would have lost my job and received enough public humiliation to force me into selling everything and move myself and my family to another state.
The government does not belong in the student loan business. And if they want to forgive the loans of those who have not paid them off yet they should require the universities to cough the money up not the taxpayers.
These people have no respect for tax payers. We are down to 40% of Americans who are asked to pay their fair share. Our voice in government ? I guess taking a tax holiday……
