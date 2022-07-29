Where LendingTree Stands With Analysts

www.benzinga.com
Related
Earnings Preview: Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands RCKY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Rocky Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Ingevity Q2 Earnings
Ingevity NGVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingevity beat estimated earnings by 6.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $61.50 million from the same period last...
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Expert Ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $32.45 versus the current price of Endeavor Gr Hldgs at $22.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Kadant: Q2 Earnings Insights
Kadant KAI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kadant beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.04. Revenue was up $25.84 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Benzinga
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Benzinga
Analysts Cheer ZoomInfo's Q2 Beat, Maintain Overweight/Buy Rating
Analysts shared their appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI post Q2 beat. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained ZoomInfo with an Outperform and cut the price target from $100 to $80. ZoomInfo reported impressive Q2 results, he noted. ZoomInfo revised the full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue growth. Moreover,...
Benzinga
Verisk Analytics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics VRSK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was down $1.20 million from the same...
Benzinga
Recap: Ternium Q2 Earnings
Ternium TX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ternium beat estimated earnings by 11.81%, reporting an EPS of $4.07 versus an estimate of $3.64. Revenue was up $518.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Mandiant Q2 Earnings
Mandiant MNDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mandiant missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was down $110.03 million from the same period last...
Recap: Varex Imaging Q3 Earnings
Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 54.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.30 million from the same...
Cirrus Logic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cirrus Logic CRUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cirrus Logic beat estimated earnings by 34.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.83. Revenue was up $116.39 million from the same...
Benzinga
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
Recap: Prudential Financial Q2 Earnings
Prudential Financial PRU reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prudential Financial missed estimated earnings by 26.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $673.00 million from the same...
Recap: Match Group Q2 Earnings
Match Group MTCH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Match Group beat estimated earnings by 32.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $86.75 million from the same...
Benzinga
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Comments / 0