Akron, OH

Akron police shoot woman during chase

By Danielle Cotterman
WDTN
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Akron police say an officer shot a woman during a chase early Friday.

Officers were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street around 3 a.m.

Police were told a 21-year-old victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. She was already en route to the hospital when officers arrived. Sources say she is in critical condition.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqW5D_0gxUwmfa00
    Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)
When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in recovery in the hospital.

Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach.

A handgun that police believe belonged to the suspect was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. The suspect has not been identified.

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The officer involved has been on the force for 2 years. He is now on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. He was not hurt in the incident.

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that lead to the death of Jayland Walker . That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform .

WDTN

