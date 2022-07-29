ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Huntington Disease Society of America to hold fundraising walk in Barbour, West Virginia

WVNews

WVU working with smoking cessation project

MORGANTOWN — Contributing to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, smoking remains a problem nationwide, especially in the state of West Virginia. A West Virginia University professor is part of a team that is leading an effort to help adults quit smoking. To learn more about...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hatfield-McCoy exhibit coming to Lewis and Hardy Counties

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud, will open this Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Ave. It will remain open to the public daily through September 21. There is no charge to see the exhibit. Interested visitors may contact the Museum of American Glass at (304) 269-5006 or visit www.magwv.org for museum operating hours.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled

The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Friday, August 19, and Saturday August 20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient. But...
WALKERSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships

The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years

The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Opportunity to support local public lands upcoming

This September, Lewis County Blueprint Community hopes to inspire you to stewardship, discovery, and adventure. Mark your calendars for September 24 and be a part of the largest volunteer event for public lands, National Public Lands Day. Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, it is an opportunity for you to support, and maybe even re-discover, local public lands.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) council denies rezoning requests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council denied two petitions to change the zoning status to allow increased capacity for a pair of homes at its regular meeting Tuesday night. There were speakers both for and against the petition during the meeting's public comment portion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

A life dedicated to printing

Lewis County Printing LLC has been, for 50 years, a go-to place for businesses and organizations needing printed material, whether posters, brochures, or other materials. The business has its roots as Three Rivers Printing, which LC Printing owner Marilyn Workman started with her then-husband. It was located on Post Office Drive in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Missing seizure dog found

KINGWOOD — Heidi, a seizure alert service dog owned by Bridget Spangler, has been found. Spangler said the dog was found in the Bruceton Mills area last week.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Jake 'Sonny' Creamer

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jake (Sonny) Creamer, 79, of Clarksburg, formerly of Lumberport, passed away on July 31 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born November 18, 1942, at Lumberport, a son of the late Wayman G. Creamer and Esther Bates Creamer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Creamer.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

Weston Central Neighborhood Watch will be holding their annual picnic. Covered dish and bring a lawn chair. Meats and drinks and table supplies furnished; starts at 5:30 p.m. Home of Billy and Betty Brooks 855 Walnut Street.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Autism training conducted for law enforcement

Drs. Jim Harris and Marc Ellison conducted an autism specific training in Weston for law enforcement officers. Thanks to Samantha Ribeiro Matos for setting up the event, and the officers for their interest. Matos also thanked Weston McDonald’s (Andrew Hendricks, General Manager James Woodson, and the JW Ebert Corp) for...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Dinner is good for the stomach and the soul

This Saturday, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden will host its 89th Chicken Supper and Bazaar beginning at 4:30 p.m. This is the first time the dinner has been held since 2019 because of COVID-19, and I have missed this event more than I thought I did. When talking to...
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

Exciting times

With Fairmont State University students set to return to campus this weekend and classes scheduled to start Aug. 8, there is an excitement in the air, both on campus and throughout the community. There is something about life in a college town, a sense of energy that builds as summertime...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Weston City Council receives update on 4th Street Bridge

Weston City Council received an update on the 4th Street Bridge during its Monday, August 1, meeting. City Manager Nate Stansberry said the state is seeking a change order solution. The contractor will be demobilizing until that is complete.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023

MORGANTOWN, W Va. (AP) — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse. Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced on Tuesday the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season.
MORGANTOWN, WV

