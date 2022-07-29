Huntington Disease Society of America to hold fundraising walk in Barbour, West Virginia

www.wvnews.com
National Night Out celebrations draw thousands of Harrison County (West Virginia) residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from across Harrison County got an opportunity to meet first responders during National Night Out activities Tuesday evening. Events were held in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Anmoore and Shinnston, as well as in other counties of North Central West Virginia.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Community Theatre presents 'Frozen Jr.'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is presenting the children's production of "Frozen Jr." Showings will be 7 p.m. Aug. 11-13, and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVU working with smoking cessation project
MORGANTOWN — Contributing to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, smoking remains a problem nationwide, especially in the state of West Virginia. A West Virginia University professor is part of a team that is leading an effort to help adults quit smoking. To learn more about...
Hatfield-McCoy exhibit coming to Lewis and Hardy Counties
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud, will open this Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Ave. It will remain open to the public daily through September 21. There is no charge to see the exhibit. Interested visitors may contact the Museum of American Glass at (304) 269-5006 or visit www.magwv.org for museum operating hours.
Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled
The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Friday, August 19, and Saturday August 20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient. But...
Fairmont, West Virginia, Police Department's third annual National Night Out draws a crowd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents flocked to downtown Fairmont Tuesday evening to take part in the Fairmont Police Department’s third annual National Night Out, an event that aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the local community. Tuesday marked the first time the event...
Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships
The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time...
Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years
The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
Opportunity to support local public lands upcoming
This September, Lewis County Blueprint Community hopes to inspire you to stewardship, discovery, and adventure. Mark your calendars for September 24 and be a part of the largest volunteer event for public lands, National Public Lands Day. Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, it is an opportunity for you to support, and maybe even re-discover, local public lands.
Morgantown (West Virginia) council denies rezoning requests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council denied two petitions to change the zoning status to allow increased capacity for a pair of homes at its regular meeting Tuesday night. There were speakers both for and against the petition during the meeting's public comment portion.
A life dedicated to printing
Lewis County Printing LLC has been, for 50 years, a go-to place for businesses and organizations needing printed material, whether posters, brochures, or other materials. The business has its roots as Three Rivers Printing, which LC Printing owner Marilyn Workman started with her then-husband. It was located on Post Office Drive in Weston.
Missing seizure dog found
KINGWOOD — Heidi, a seizure alert service dog owned by Bridget Spangler, has been found. Spangler said the dog was found in the Bruceton Mills area last week.
Jake 'Sonny' Creamer
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jake (Sonny) Creamer, 79, of Clarksburg, formerly of Lumberport, passed away on July 31 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born November 18, 1942, at Lumberport, a son of the late Wayman G. Creamer and Esther Bates Creamer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Creamer.
Lewis County Community Calendar
Weston Central Neighborhood Watch will be holding their annual picnic. Covered dish and bring a lawn chair. Meats and drinks and table supplies furnished; starts at 5:30 p.m. Home of Billy and Betty Brooks 855 Walnut Street.
Autism training conducted for law enforcement
Drs. Jim Harris and Marc Ellison conducted an autism specific training in Weston for law enforcement officers. Thanks to Samantha Ribeiro Matos for setting up the event, and the officers for their interest. Matos also thanked Weston McDonald’s (Andrew Hendricks, General Manager James Woodson, and the JW Ebert Corp) for...
Dinner is good for the stomach and the soul
This Saturday, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden will host its 89th Chicken Supper and Bazaar beginning at 4:30 p.m. This is the first time the dinner has been held since 2019 because of COVID-19, and I have missed this event more than I thought I did. When talking to...
Fairmont State University to kick off fall semester with Welcome Week activities
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University will host a series of events as part of the University’s Welcome Weekend, taking place Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7. The aim of Welcome Weekend programming is to allow new students to become acclimated on campus prior to the first week of classes, beginning Monday, August 8.
Exciting times
With Fairmont State University students set to return to campus this weekend and classes scheduled to start Aug. 8, there is an excitement in the air, both on campus and throughout the community. There is something about life in a college town, a sense of energy that builds as summertime...
Weston City Council receives update on 4th Street Bridge
Weston City Council received an update on the 4th Street Bridge during its Monday, August 1, meeting. City Manager Nate Stansberry said the state is seeking a change order solution. The contractor will be demobilizing until that is complete.
New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023
MORGANTOWN, W Va. (AP) — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse. Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced on Tuesday the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season.
