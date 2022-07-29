Big E Discusses Scouting College Athletes At WWE Tryouts, His Respect For Indie Talent

www.fightful.com
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Ronda Rousey Suspended By WWE
I guess you can’t do that. According to a report from WWE.com, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended from the company. This is due to her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam 2022, following her match with Liv Morgan for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Bryan Danielson Says He Was Originally Going To Hit The Miz On Talking Smack
The most famous segment in WWE Talking Smack history featured Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) saying The Miz wrestles "like a coward" and The Miz delivering a fiery response about Bryan not being able to wrestle. It's a segment that is often referenced when discussing the careers of The...
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations
It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong
Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Seth Rollins Says He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Cody Rhodes, Wants To Get A Win Over Him
Seth Rollins doesn't think he's done with Cody Rhodes yet. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he was revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent. "The American Nightmare" then defeated Rollins at both WrestleMania Backlash and at Hell in a Cell. Before their third match, Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon, but he worked through the injury. He then had surgery the following week, and he is expected to miss the next several months.
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Report: Dana Warrior No Longer Working In Creative, Still Working Full-Time With WWE
An update on Dana Warrior in WWE. Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's widow has worked with WWE closely ever since her husband passing in 2014. Briefly, Dana Warrior worked as part of the WWE creative team. Now, a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Dana has not been working for the company in a creative capacity in many months.
Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match
Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes
Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
